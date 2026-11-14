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Charlotte
🏗️ Charlotte Architecture & Engineering: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to Director
12 days ago
Charlotte’s A/E job market is hot right now, with options from first jobs out of school to senior leadership and director roles. Lots of hybrid and remote flexibility plus strong benefits across the board.
Power Systems Engineer (Reliability)
- Employer: SERC Reliability Corporation
- Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: DOE (plus 401(k) contribution up to 14%, generous PTO, full benefits)
Work on transmission and resource adequacy studies that keep the bulk power grid reliable. Great fit if you have 10+ years in transmission planning, power system modeling tools (PSSE, TARA, SERVM), and want a mission-driven, expert team.
Transmission Line Engineer 2 – Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,298 – $99,644
Design overhead transmission lines from 69kV–765kV using PLS-CADD/PLS-POLE, with structural and foundation design work. Good for early-career engineers (1+ year or a master’s) who want strong training, relocation help, and award-winning benefits.
Senior Underground Transmission Line Engineer 2 – Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,019 – $152,807
Lead underground transmission design up to 500kV, including duct banks, manholes, trenchless design, and cable ampacity. Ideal if you have 7+ years on underground projects and are fluent with CYMCAP and cable tensioning tools.
Lead Transmission Line Engineer 2 – Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,546 – $205,557
Senior role leading 69kV–500kV line design, mentoring staff, and reviewing PLS-CADD models and calculations. Great step if you have 12+ years in transmission design and want more client-facing and leadership responsibility.
General Internship
- Employer: McAdams
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Internship/Volunteer
- Salary: Not listed
Multi-disciplinary internship across civil, landscape architecture, transportation, geomatics, and environmental work. Good for students who want exposure to the full project lifecycle and close mentorship.
Systems Engineer Co-op – Spring 2027
- Employer: RoviSys Building Technologies
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Co-op/Internship
- Pay: $24/hr (plus travel incentives & per diem)
Hands-on controls and automation experience: P&IDs, panel support, PLC/DDC/DCS configuration, HMI screens, and on-site startups. Great for students (GPA 3.0+) in an engineering or technical bachelor’s program.
Senior Integrated Water Resource Planner / Engineer
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Charlotte, NC (one of several possible locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $195,000 (range varies by location)
Lead federal water resources planning (USACE, Bureau of Reclamation, etc.) on flood risk, water supply, navigation, and environmental restoration studies. Best for someone with 10+ years in complex environmental/water planning and federal feasibility work.
Staff Thermal Systems Engineer
- Employer: Carrier
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $96,000 – $192,000 (plus bonus eligibility)
Own chiller system architecture and thermodynamic modeling, from concept through lab testing and launch. Great match if you have 5–7+ years in HVAC systems, enjoy DOE-based testing, and want to drive new product development.
Senior Correctional Health Planner
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Charlotte, NC (multi-office role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Location-based ranges (e.g., $129K–$239K in listed markets)
Lead planning and design for correctional health facilities, translating clinical and operational needs into architectural solutions. Ideal for architects/planners with 12+ years and deep experience in healthcare or justice projects.
Nuclear ISI/PSI Program Engineer (Remote)
- Employer: Randstad USA
- Location: 100% Remote (Telecommute)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $50.00 – $58.57/hr
Build and implement nuclear inservice and preservice inspection programs from the ground up. Requires 5+ years nuclear engineering plus expert knowledge of ASME Section XI and CSA N285.4.
Senior Electrical Engineer (Buildings)
- Employer: Lead Dog Recruiting (for an architecture & design firm)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Lead electrical design for buildings with 12+ years experience and a PE. You’ll handle power, lighting, fire alarm, and low-voltage systems, mentor junior staff, and work closely with architects and clients.
Structural Engineer (Early Career)
- Employer: Lead Dog Recruiting (for an architecture & design firm)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $85,000
Great early-career role for a BS Civil (structural) with EIT. Work on steel, concrete, masonry, and wood structures using tools like RAM, ENERCALC, Revit, and support both new builds and renovations.
Civil Engineer – Senior Project Manager
- Employer: BL Companies
- Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead retail, commercial, and residential land development projects from concept through approvals, with 15+ years experience and a PE. Employee-owned firm with strong PTO, holidays, and ESOP.
Design Manager (Owner’s Rep / Architect)
- Employer: MOCA Systems, Inc.
- Location: Remote – Charlotte area / Southeast (travel ~25%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000
Act as owner’s representative on large, complex projects—visioning, programming, design management, and stakeholder workshops. Best for a licensed architect (NCARB-accredited degree, ~6+ years) who enjoys strategy and client-facing work.
Senior Mechanical Engineer
- Employer: Stratus®
- Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid/flexible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead mechanical/HVAC design on complex projects, mentor junior engineers, and coordinate with multi-discipline teams. Requires 7–10+ years in mechanical engineering and strong AutoCAD skills; PE preferred.
Lead Process Engineer – Power Industry
- Employer: Valmet
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive, with pension + 401(k) match)
Be the flue gas cleaning and environmental tech expert for global power/process projects—ESP, scrubbers, heat recovery, and more. Great for 5+ years in process/chemical/energy engineering and someone open to 30–50 travel days/year.
Entry-Level Civil Engineer
- Employer: S&ME
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
Perfect first role for a new civil grad (0–2 years). Join a 100% employee-owned firm, work on energy, industrial, and government infrastructure, and get strong mentorship plus ESOP, 401(k), and credential incentives.
Director of Engineering – FTTH
- Employer: Jobot (for a telecom company)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $160,000
Executive-level role leading fiber network (FTTH) design and construction, strategy, and engineering teams. Best for telecom pros with 10+ years in fiber networks and strong leadership chops.
Operations Manager – Professional Land Surveyor
- Employer: WGI
- Location: Charlotte or Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run survey operations, manage field crews and technicians, and sign/seal deliverables as PLS in NC. Great if you have 10+ years in surveying plus strong AutoCAD/MicroStation skills and want leadership plus solid benefits.
Project Engineer – Charlotte, NC
- Employer: Messer Construction Co.
- Location: Charlotte, NC (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level to early-career construction project engineer role (0–3 years) supporting layout, document control, scheduling, and safety on large commercial projects at an employee-owned contractor.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte roles like these tend to move quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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