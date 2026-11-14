Charlotte’s A/E job market is hot right now, with options from first jobs out of school to senior leadership and director roles. Lots of hybrid and remote flexibility plus strong benefits across the board.

Employer: SERC Reliability Corporation

SERC Reliability Corporation Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: DOE (plus 401(k) contribution up to 14%, generous PTO, full benefits)

Work on transmission and resource adequacy studies that keep the bulk power grid reliable. Great fit if you have 10+ years in transmission planning, power system modeling tools (PSSE, TARA, SERVM), and want a mission-driven, expert team.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $69,298 – $99,644

Design overhead transmission lines from 69kV–765kV using PLS-CADD/PLS-POLE, with structural and foundation design work. Good for early-career engineers (1+ year or a master’s) who want strong training, relocation help, and award-winning benefits.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,019 – $152,807

Lead underground transmission design up to 500kV, including duct banks, manholes, trenchless design, and cable ampacity. Ideal if you have 7+ years on underground projects and are fluent with CYMCAP and cable tensioning tools.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,546 – $205,557

Senior role leading 69kV–500kV line design, mentoring staff, and reviewing PLS-CADD models and calculations. Great step if you have 12+ years in transmission design and want more client-facing and leadership responsibility.

Employer: McAdams

McAdams Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Internship/Volunteer

Internship/Volunteer Salary: Not listed

Multi-disciplinary internship across civil, landscape architecture, transportation, geomatics, and environmental work. Good for students who want exposure to the full project lifecycle and close mentorship.

Employer: RoviSys Building Technologies

RoviSys Building Technologies Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Co-op/Internship

Co-op/Internship Pay: $24/hr (plus travel incentives & per diem)

Hands-on controls and automation experience: P&IDs, panel support, PLC/DDC/DCS configuration, HMI screens, and on-site startups. Great for students (GPA 3.0+) in an engineering or technical bachelor’s program.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Charlotte, NC (one of several possible locations)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $195,000 (range varies by location)

Lead federal water resources planning (USACE, Bureau of Reclamation, etc.) on flood risk, water supply, navigation, and environmental restoration studies. Best for someone with 10+ years in complex environmental/water planning and federal feasibility work.

Employer: Carrier

Carrier Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $96,000 – $192,000 (plus bonus eligibility)

Own chiller system architecture and thermodynamic modeling, from concept through lab testing and launch. Great match if you have 5–7+ years in HVAC systems, enjoy DOE-based testing, and want to drive new product development.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Charlotte, NC (multi-office role)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Location-based ranges (e.g., $129K–$239K in listed markets)

Lead planning and design for correctional health facilities, translating clinical and operational needs into architectural solutions. Ideal for architects/planners with 12+ years and deep experience in healthcare or justice projects.

Employer: Randstad USA

Randstad USA Location: 100% Remote (Telecommute)

Type: Contract

Contract Pay: $50.00 – $58.57/hr

Build and implement nuclear inservice and preservice inspection programs from the ground up. Requires 5+ years nuclear engineering plus expert knowledge of ASME Section XI and CSA N285.4.

Employer: Lead Dog Recruiting (for an architecture & design firm)

Lead Dog Recruiting (for an architecture & design firm) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead electrical design for buildings with 12+ years experience and a PE. You’ll handle power, lighting, fire alarm, and low-voltage systems, mentor junior staff, and work closely with architects and clients.

Employer: Lead Dog Recruiting (for an architecture & design firm)

Lead Dog Recruiting (for an architecture & design firm) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $85,000

Great early-career role for a BS Civil (structural) with EIT. Work on steel, concrete, masonry, and wood structures using tools like RAM, ENERCALC, Revit, and support both new builds and renovations.

Employer: BL Companies

BL Companies Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead retail, commercial, and residential land development projects from concept through approvals, with 15+ years experience and a PE. Employee-owned firm with strong PTO, holidays, and ESOP.

Employer: MOCA Systems, Inc.

MOCA Systems, Inc. Location: Remote – Charlotte area / Southeast (travel ~25%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $120,000

Act as owner’s representative on large, complex projects—visioning, programming, design management, and stakeholder workshops. Best for a licensed architect (NCARB-accredited degree, ~6+ years) who enjoys strategy and client-facing work.

Employer: Stratus®

Stratus® Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid/flexible)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead mechanical/HVAC design on complex projects, mentor junior engineers, and coordinate with multi-discipline teams. Requires 7–10+ years in mechanical engineering and strong AutoCAD skills; PE preferred.

Employer: Valmet

Valmet Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive, with pension + 401(k) match)

Be the flue gas cleaning and environmental tech expert for global power/process projects—ESP, scrubbers, heat recovery, and more. Great for 5+ years in process/chemical/energy engineering and someone open to 30–50 travel days/year.

Employer: S&ME

S&ME Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Perfect first role for a new civil grad (0–2 years). Join a 100% employee-owned firm, work on energy, industrial, and government infrastructure, and get strong mentorship plus ESOP, 401(k), and credential incentives.

Employer: Jobot (for a telecom company)

Jobot (for a telecom company) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $160,000

Executive-level role leading fiber network (FTTH) design and construction, strategy, and engineering teams. Best for telecom pros with 10+ years in fiber networks and strong leadership chops.

Employer: WGI

WGI Location: Charlotte or Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run survey operations, manage field crews and technicians, and sign/seal deliverables as PLS in NC. Great if you have 10+ years in surveying plus strong AutoCAD/MicroStation skills and want leadership plus solid benefits.

Employer: Messer Construction Co.

Messer Construction Co. Location: Charlotte, NC (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Entry-level to early-career construction project engineer role (0–3 years) supporting layout, document control, scheduling, and safety on large commercial projects at an employee-owned contractor.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte roles like these tend to move quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.