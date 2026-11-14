Charlotte’s outdoor and rec scene is busy, and a few local employers are hiring people who love parks, animals, and community spaces. Here are several solid options if you like working outside or serving neighbors.

Employer: Mecklenburg County Park & Recreation

Mecklenburg County Park & Recreation Location: Charlotte, NC (South Region parks & Lake Wylie access)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $25.53/hr

Apply by: Sunday, November 22, 2026

You’ll be the visible “face” of the parks—patrolling trails and facilities, helping visitors, enforcing park rules, and keeping areas clean and safe. This role includes nights/weekends/holidays and comes with a full county benefits package (medical, dental, PTO, retirement match, and more) while you work across popular parks, greenways, and the Sportsplex.

Employer: Mecklenburg County Park & Recreation

Mecklenburg County Park & Recreation Location: Charlotte, NC – Ivory/Baker Recreation Center

Type: Part-time (about 29 hrs/week)

Pay: Starts at $25.53/hr

Apply by: Friday, November 27, 2026

Plan and lead programs for youth, adults, and seniors—from arts and crafts and fitness to camps and afterschool activities. Good fit if you enjoy working with diverse groups, running fun activities, and doing a mix of programming, light facility work, and customer service, with a flexible schedule including mornings, evenings, and some weekends.

Employer: Darby Decor (Darby Acres Farm & Darby Safari)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time (weekends required, especially Sundays)

Pay: $14/hr after trial period (4 paid trial days at NC minimum wage)

Hands-on role caring for farm and exotic animals—cleaning habitats, feeding, monitoring health, and doing general grounds and janitorial work in all weather. You’ll also guide tours and birthday parties, share animal facts, and manage groups of guests, so it’s ideal if you’re active, love animals, and are comfortable working outdoors and on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—these employers often post similar roles across different sites and centers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.