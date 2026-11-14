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Charlotte
📋 Charlotte admin & clerical jobs with multiple full-time openings
12 days ago
Charlotte’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with solid options from city jobs to healthcare, schools, and corporate offices. Here are several full-time roles worth a look this week.
Police Support Technician – DCI
- Employer: City of Charlotte – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
- Location: CMPD HQ, Charlotte, NC
- Salary: $25.00 – $30.34/hour (DOE)
- Type: Full-time, 24/7 operation with rotating days/holidays
Handle detailed records and data entry for NCIC/DCI systems, plus general office support. Good fit if you’re organized, can multitask under pressure, and want stable city benefits.
Installation Coordinator
- Employer: Ferguson
- Location: Charlotte, NC (onsite)
- Pay: Starting at $20/hour (range listed $15 – $29.08/hour)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM
Coordinate installs, schedule customers, track work orders, and support the sales team. Great if you like organizing moving parts, talking with customers, and working a steady daytime schedule.
Medical Records Specialist – Charlotte Surgery Center Museum Campus
- Employer: SCA Health (Optum)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Pay: $17.98 – $32.12/hour
- Type: Full-time
Manage and audit medical charts, handle record requests, and work in EPIC. Ideal for someone with a few years of medical office experience who likes detail-heavy, behind-the-scenes work.
Patient Services Coordinator III – Family
- Employer: Novant Health
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Register patients, update insurance and demographics, post copays, and schedule visits. Good match if you have at least 1 year in a medical office, know EPIC or similar systems, and enjoy patient-facing admin work.
Utilities Document Specialist Trainee – Remote (EST)
- Employer: ORC
- Location: Remote, must live in Eastern Time Zone (Charlotte eligible)
- Pay: $18 – $20/hour
- Type: Full-time, work from home
Entry-level document role supporting utility/right-of-way projects. Lots of document prep, tracking, and data work—great if you’re detail-oriented, Excel-comfortable, and want a remote start with growth potential.
Senior Project Support Specialist
- Employer: Zachry Engineering Corporation (Zachry Group)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Lead document control for engineering/construction projects, manage an EDMS, and support project teams. Best for someone with 7+ years of document control/project admin experience in EPC or industrial settings.
Student Records Coordinator
- Employer: ECPI University
- Location: Charlotte campus (4800 Airport Center Pkwy, Suite 100)
- Type: Full-time
Own student academic records on campus—registrations, grades, transcripts, and graduation checks. Requires at least an associate degree and 2–3 years admin experience; good for detail-focused folks who like an education setting.
QA Admin (Full Time)
- Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
- Location: UNC Charlotte, 9201 University City Blvd
- Pay: $24 – $26/hour
- Type: Full-time, schedule based on operation needs
Mix of safety/compliance audits and classic admin work (phones, records, invoices, reports) in campus dining. Great if you have 2+ years in food service compliance/safety and like a college environment.
Front Desk Executive
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Be the first face at reception—greet visitors, answer questions, route calls, and keep the lobby running smoothly. Good entry-level option if you’re friendly, organized, and want to build customer service skills.
Administrative Assistant
- Employer: ADP
- Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid per company tags)
- Type: Full-time
Provide admin support to management: calendars, travel, reports, data tracking, and confidential files. Needs 2+ years admin experience and strong Microsoft Office skills; nice fit if you want corporate growth and structure.
Document Clerk
- Employer: Moore & Van Allen PLLC
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Support a commercial real estate legal team with document prep, closing binders, basic research, and file organization. Bachelor’s degree required; good entry into the legal world if you like paperwork and fast-paced office work.
Medical Receptionist (Care Coordinator II)
- Employer: Arthritis Knee Pain Centers
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM
Front-desk medical role handling check-ins, scheduling, insurance/benefit conversations, and payments. Requires medical receptionist experience and knowledge of insurance; comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and bonus eligibility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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