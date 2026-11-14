Charlotte’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with solid options from city jobs to healthcare, schools, and corporate offices. Here are several full-time roles worth a look this week.

Employer: City of Charlotte – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

City of Charlotte – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Location: CMPD HQ, Charlotte, NC

Salary: $25.00 – $30.34/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time, 24/7 operation with rotating days/holidays

Handle detailed records and data entry for NCIC/DCI systems, plus general office support. Good fit if you’re organized, can multitask under pressure, and want stable city benefits.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Charlotte, NC (onsite)

Pay: Starting at $20/hour (range listed $15 – $29.08/hour )

(range listed ) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM

Coordinate installs, schedule customers, track work orders, and support the sales team. Great if you like organizing moving parts, talking with customers, and working a steady daytime schedule.

Employer: SCA Health (Optum)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Pay: $17.98 – $32.12/hour

Type: Full-time

Manage and audit medical charts, handle record requests, and work in EPIC. Ideal for someone with a few years of medical office experience who likes detail-heavy, behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Novant Health

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Register patients, update insurance and demographics, post copays, and schedule visits. Good match if you have at least 1 year in a medical office, know EPIC or similar systems, and enjoy patient-facing admin work.

Employer: ORC

Location: Remote, must live in Eastern Time Zone (Charlotte eligible)

Pay: $18 – $20/hour

Type: Full-time, work from home

Entry-level document role supporting utility/right-of-way projects. Lots of document prep, tracking, and data work—great if you’re detail-oriented, Excel-comfortable, and want a remote start with growth potential.

Employer: Zachry Engineering Corporation (Zachry Group)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Lead document control for engineering/construction projects, manage an EDMS, and support project teams. Best for someone with 7+ years of document control/project admin experience in EPC or industrial settings.

Employer: ECPI University

Location: Charlotte campus (4800 Airport Center Pkwy, Suite 100)

Type: Full-time

Own student academic records on campus—registrations, grades, transcripts, and graduation checks. Requires at least an associate degree and 2–3 years admin experience; good for detail-focused folks who like an education setting.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Location: UNC Charlotte, 9201 University City Blvd

Pay: $24 – $26/hour

Type: Full-time, schedule based on operation needs

Mix of safety/compliance audits and classic admin work (phones, records, invoices, reports) in campus dining. Great if you have 2+ years in food service compliance/safety and like a college environment.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Be the first face at reception—greet visitors, answer questions, route calls, and keep the lobby running smoothly. Good entry-level option if you’re friendly, organized, and want to build customer service skills.

Employer: ADP

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid per company tags)

Type: Full-time

Provide admin support to management: calendars, travel, reports, data tracking, and confidential files. Needs 2+ years admin experience and strong Microsoft Office skills; nice fit if you want corporate growth and structure.

Employer: Moore & Van Allen PLLC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, in-person

Support a commercial real estate legal team with document prep, closing binders, basic research, and file organization. Bachelor’s degree required; good entry into the legal world if you like paperwork and fast-paced office work.

Employer: Arthritis Knee Pain Centers

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Front-desk medical role handling check-ins, scheduling, insurance/benefit conversations, and payments. Requires medical receptionist experience and knowledge of insurance; comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and bonus eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.