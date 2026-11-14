Charlotte’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, law firms, and big consultancies are all hiring. If you’re in accounting, tax, or wealth management, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: City of Charlotte

City of Charlotte Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $66,826 – $96,061.79 (DOE)

Investigate and negotiate property and casualty claims for the City, County, and school system. Great fit if you hold a NC Property & Casualty Adjuster License and want a stable role with strong public-sector benefits.

Employer: TOPPAN Packaging Americas

Location: Charlotte, NC (South End, onsite)

Type: Full-time

Global manufacturing group seeking an accountant to handle consolidations, technical accounting, and audits. Ideal if you know U.S. GAAP, Dynamics 365, and advanced Excel, and want exposure to international operations.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Advise retail clients on investments, banking, and financial planning using the Merrill/BoA platform. Requires Series 7 & 66 (or 7, 63, 65) and comfort working in a sales + advice environment with set goals.

Employer: SunEnergy1

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Hands-on senior role supporting multi-entity, construction and renewable energy (solar) accounting. Best for someone with 5+ years’ experience, NetSuite skills, and strong balance sheet reconciliation chops.

Employer: TowneBank

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Support commercial lenders with underwriting, financial analysis, and portfolio monitoring. Great step if you have 3–7 years in credit/underwriting and want more client-facing exposure.

Employer: Elliott Davis

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Lead sales & use tax advisory projects for multistate clients, manage staff, and support business development. Designed for someone with 5+ years of SALT experience who enjoys complex tax planning more than pure compliance.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $50,000 – $85,000

Law firm billing role editing prebills, managing e-billing, and handling alternate fee arrangements. Good match if you have 3+ years of law firm billing and experience with Aderant/CMS.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $116,200 – $229,100

Part of Deloitte’s Encore return-to-work program, this role helps clients modernize record-to-report and controllership. Ideal for professionals returning to the workforce with 4+ years in accounting/finance transformation and a credential like CPA, CFA, or similar.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $116,200 – $229,100

Consulting role focused on close, consolidation, and R2R tools (e.g., Workiva, BlackLine). Best for someone with 3+ years in accounting/finance transformation plus a professional designation or progress toward one.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Advise high- and ultra-high-net-worth families on investments, credit, and wealth planning while growing a book of business. Requires 6+ years in private banking/financial services and Series 7, 66, and insurance licenses (or ability to obtain quickly).

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Support Financial Advisors by deepening client relationships, attending reviews, and managing onboarding and service issues. Needs Series 7 & 66 (or 7, 63, 65) plus strong client-service and organization skills.

Employer: Truist

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Lead underwriting and ongoing monitoring for complex CRE credit relationships. Great if you have a finance/accounting degree, strong credit skills, and experience with ARGUS/real estate data.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Serve high-net-worth clients with $1M–$5M in assets, providing full financial planning, tax, estate, and investment advice. Requires CFP®, 5+ years of advisory experience, and relevant licenses (Series 7/63/66 or similar).

Employer: Vaco by Highspring

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Contract / project-based

Controller-level consulting work on month-end close, financial reporting, technical accounting, and audits. Best for 8+ year accounting pros (CPA preferred) who like project/consulting flexibility.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $60,000 – $87,000

Own daily cash positioning, bank reconciliations, payments, and treasury controls for a fast-growing, multi-site business. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in treasury/cash management and strong Excel skills.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Charlotte, NC (office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $93,000 – $189,000

Lead credit and PPNR analytics, fair lending, and capital planning models using SQL, SAS, R, and Python. Requires a master’s degree in a quantitative field and 5+ years of quant analytics.

Employer: Carolina PRG (recruiting for client)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Top-level role overseeing AP, AR, payroll, inventory, revenue accounting, treasury, and reporting for a growing services company. Needs CPA, 10+ years’ progressive accounting experience, and a track record of process and controls improvement.

Employer: Truist

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Research and decision fraud-related alerts and cases, using bank systems to protect clients and the bank from loss. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in banking/financial services and strong investigative skills.

Employer: PwC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $77,000 – $214,000

Specialized tax role focused on renewable energy investments within asset & wealth management. Great for someone with 2+ years of tax experience and CPA eligibility who wants complex planning work.

Employer: TIAA

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Base Pay Range: $35.53 – $53.85 per hour

Own multi-state payroll tax setup, filings, reconciliations, and audits in Workday/MasterTax. Best for someone with ~2+ years of payroll tax compliance who likes detailed, systems-heavy work.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Charlotte finance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.