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Charlotte
💰 Charlotte Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Charlotte’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, law firms, and big consultancies are all hiring. If you’re in accounting, tax, or wealth management, this is a good moment to make a move.
Claims Representative Senior – Finance Department
- Employer: City of Charlotte
- Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $66,826 – $96,061.79 (DOE)
Investigate and negotiate property and casualty claims for the City, County, and school system. Great fit if you hold a NC Property & Casualty Adjuster License and want a stable role with strong public-sector benefits.
Corporate Accountant
- Employer: TOPPAN Packaging Americas
- Location: Charlotte, NC (South End, onsite)
- Type: Full-time
Global manufacturing group seeking an accountant to handle consolidations, technical accounting, and audits. Ideal if you know U.S. GAAP, Dynamics 365, and advanced Excel, and want exposure to international operations.
Financial Solutions Advisor – Consumer Investments (Charlotte Market)
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Advise retail clients on investments, banking, and financial planning using the Merrill/BoA platform. Requires Series 7 & 66 (or 7, 63, 65) and comfort working in a sales + advice environment with set goals.
Senior Accountant
- Employer: SunEnergy1
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on senior role supporting multi-entity, construction and renewable energy (solar) accounting. Best for someone with 5+ years’ experience, NetSuite skills, and strong balance sheet reconciliation chops.
Commercial Portfolio Manager II
- Employer: TowneBank
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Support commercial lenders with underwriting, financial analysis, and portfolio monitoring. Great step if you have 3–7 years in credit/underwriting and want more client-facing exposure.
Sales and Use Tax Manager – SALT
- Employer: Elliott Davis
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Lead sales & use tax advisory projects for multistate clients, manage staff, and support business development. Designed for someone with 5+ years of SALT experience who enjoys complex tax planning more than pure compliance.
Billing Specialist
- Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $85,000
Law firm billing role editing prebills, managing e-billing, and handling alternate fee arrangements. Good match if you have 3+ years of law firm billing and experience with Aderant/CMS.
Encore Financial Reporting Controllership – Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $116,200 – $229,100
Part of Deloitte’s Encore return-to-work program, this role helps clients modernize record-to-report and controllership. Ideal for professionals returning to the workforce with 4+ years in accounting/finance transformation and a credential like CPA, CFA, or similar.
Financial Reporting / Record to Report Controllership – Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $116,200 – $229,100
Consulting role focused on close, consolidation, and R2R tools (e.g., Workiva, BlackLine). Best for someone with 3+ years in accounting/finance transformation plus a professional designation or progress toward one.
U.S. Private Bank – Private Banker, Executive Director
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Advise high- and ultra-high-net-worth families on investments, credit, and wealth planning while growing a book of business. Requires 6+ years in private banking/financial services and Series 7, 66, and insurance licenses (or ability to obtain quickly).
Relationship Manager – Merrill Wealth Management
- Employer: Bank of America / Merrill
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Support Financial Advisors by deepening client relationships, attending reviews, and managing onboarding and service issues. Needs Series 7 & 66 (or 7, 63, 65) plus strong client-service and organization skills.
Portfolio Manager – Commercial Real Estate Credit Delivery
- Employer: Truist
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Lead underwriting and ongoing monitoring for complex CRE credit relationships. Great if you have a finance/accounting degree, strong credit skills, and experience with ARGUS/real estate data.
Wealth Advisor
- Employer: Vanguard
- Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
Serve high-net-worth clients with $1M–$5M in assets, providing full financial planning, tax, estate, and investment advice. Requires CFP®, 5+ years of advisory experience, and relevant licenses (Series 7/63/66 or similar).
Interim Accounting Consultant
- Employer: Vaco by Highspring
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Contract / project-based
Controller-level consulting work on month-end close, financial reporting, technical accounting, and audits. Best for 8+ year accounting pros (CPA preferred) who like project/consulting flexibility.
Treasury Specialist
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $60,000 – $87,000
Own daily cash positioning, bank reconciliations, payments, and treasury controls for a fast-growing, multi-site business. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in treasury/cash management and strong Excel skills.
Quantitative Risk Modeling and Analytics Manager
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Charlotte, NC (office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $93,000 – $189,000
Lead credit and PPNR analytics, fair lending, and capital planning models using SQL, SAS, R, and Python. Requires a master’s degree in a quantitative field and 5+ years of quant analytics.
Corporate Controller
- Employer: Carolina PRG (recruiting for client)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Top-level role overseeing AP, AR, payroll, inventory, revenue accounting, treasury, and reporting for a growing services company. Needs CPA, 10+ years’ progressive accounting experience, and a track record of process and controls improvement.
Fraud Specialist I
- Employer: Truist
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Research and decision fraud-related alerts and cases, using bank systems to protect clients and the bank from loss. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in banking/financial services and strong investigative skills.
Asset & Wealth Management – Renewable Energy Tax Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $77,000 – $214,000
Specialized tax role focused on renewable energy investments within asset & wealth management. Great for someone with 2+ years of tax experience and CPA eligibility who wants complex planning work.
Sr Payroll Tax Analyst (Payroll Tax Specialist)
- Employer: TIAA
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $35.53 – $53.85 per hour
Own multi-state payroll tax setup, filings, reconciliations, and audits in Workday/MasterTax. Best for someone with ~2+ years of payroll tax compliance who likes detailed, systems-heavy work.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Charlotte finance roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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