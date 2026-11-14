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🎁 Free Items Around Charlotte — From Pet Gear to Furniture
Charlotte neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from pet supplies to home goods. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.
Free Outdoor Rabbit Hutch
Item: Spacious wooden rabbit hutch with multiple compartments and a ramp
Condition: Not stated, but described as spacious and ideal for outdoor use
Location: Montclaire, Charlotte, NC
Category: Pet supplies
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a larger outdoor hutch with several sections and a ramp, good for rabbits or possibly other small pets that live outside. Great if you want to set up a safe outdoor space for your pet.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Stainless Steel KitchenAid Dishwasher (For Parts)
Item: Stainless steel KitchenAid dishwasher
Condition: Needs repair, being offered for parts
Location: Piper Glen, Charlotte, NC
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
This dishwasher is not working and is meant for someone who can repair it or wants it for parts. Good option if you’re handy or need specific KitchenAid components.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Air Hockey Table
Item: Air hockey table
Condition: Used – Good
Location: Charlotte, NC
Category: Sporting Goods
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Fun game table for a rec room, garage, or kids’ play area. Listed as used but in good shape. You’ll likely need a vehicle big enough to move it.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Pool Supplies – Filters & Chemicals
Item: Pool supplies including pool filter cartridges and chemicals
Condition: Not stated
Location: Eastfield Ridge, Charlotte, NC
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of filter cartridges plus various pool chemicals. Handy if you have a pool and want to save on upkeep costs. Be sure to check the listing for any notes on types or quantities.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bookcase with 4 Shelves
Item: Bookcase with 4 shelves
Condition: Used – Good, very sturdy
Shelves: 1 fixed shelf and 3 adjustable shelves
Location: Charlotte, NC
Category: Furniture / Bookcases
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Solid bookcase that can hold books, decor, or storage bins. The mix of fixed and adjustable shelves makes it flexible for different items.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through, ask questions, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.