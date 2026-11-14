Charlotte neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from pet supplies to home goods. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.

Item: Spacious wooden rabbit hutch with multiple compartments and a ramp

Condition: Not stated, but described as spacious and ideal for outdoor use

Location: Montclaire, Charlotte, NC

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a larger outdoor hutch with several sections and a ramp, good for rabbits or possibly other small pets that live outside. Great if you want to set up a safe outdoor space for your pet.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stainless steel KitchenAid dishwasher

Condition: Needs repair, being offered for parts

Location: Piper Glen, Charlotte, NC

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

This dishwasher is not working and is meant for someone who can repair it or wants it for parts. Good option if you’re handy or need specific KitchenAid components.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Air hockey table

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Charlotte, NC

Category: Sporting Goods

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Fun game table for a rec room, garage, or kids’ play area. Listed as used but in good shape. You’ll likely need a vehicle big enough to move it.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Pool supplies including pool filter cartridges and chemicals

Condition: Not stated

Location: Eastfield Ridge, Charlotte, NC

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of filter cartridges plus various pool chemicals. Handy if you have a pool and want to save on upkeep costs. Be sure to check the listing for any notes on types or quantities.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bookcase with 4 shelves

Condition: Used – Good, very sturdy

Shelves: 1 fixed shelf and 3 adjustable shelves

Location: Charlotte, NC

Category: Furniture / Bookcases

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Solid bookcase that can hold books, decor, or storage bins. The mix of fixed and adjustable shelves makes it flexible for different items.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through, ask questions, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.