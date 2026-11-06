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Charlotte
NCDOT secretary to discuss I-77 toll lane project
8 days ago
N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson will be in Charlotte on Friday, November 6, 2026 to speak about the I-77 toll lane project, marking his first visit to the city since the project was revived. More information: https://t.co/k1NGkJhloN
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