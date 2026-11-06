🍽️ Charlotte Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charlotte’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, with options from casual barista shifts to full‑time kitchen and management roles. If you like working with people (or even pups!), there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill Location: Charlotte, NC

Pay: Tipped minimum wage + tips, averaging $20–$25/hr

Type: Part-time

Help create “Big Sky Moments” in a polished, scratch‑kitchen steakhouse. Strong tip potential, flexible schedules, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, and clear paths to move up (many managers started as servers).

Employer: Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill Location: Charlotte, NC

Pay: $16–$19/hr, based on experience

Type: Part-time

Cook in a true scratch kitchen with an on‑site butcher shop and open display line. Good hourly pay, benefits, and advancement, plus the restaurant closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Employer: Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill Location: Charlotte, NC

Pay: Tipped minimum wage + tips, averaging $13–$18/hr

Type: Part-time

Great entry into full‑service dining: greet guests, support servers, and keep the floor running smoothly. Flexible schedules, benefits, and room to grow into serving or bartending.

Employer: RHJOC Enterprise (McDonald’s Franchisee)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Pay: Starting base salary $65,000 + monthly bonus program

Type: Salaried management (listed as internship on posting)

Run a high‑volume restaurant, lead managers and crew, and own results in quality, service, and cleanliness. Strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/PTO, tuition help (up to $3,000/year), and a robust bonus plan. Requires 2+ years McDonald’s Department Manager experience and ServSafe.

(Note: A second posting lists the same General Manager role with the same employer and details, so it’s not repeated here.)

Employer: Morrison Living at Brightmore of South Charlotte

at Brightmore of South Charlotte Location: 10225 Old Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

Pay: $16–$17/hr

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Serve residents in a senior living community with steady hours and a supportive team. Offers a fun work environment, national‑brand backing (Compass Group), and a wide benefits package, with training provided if you’re newer to serving.

Employer: Midas Hospitality

Location: Charlotte, NC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Be the welcoming face of a hotel—check guests in and out, handle reservations, and answer questions about the area. Good fit if you like problem‑solving, staying organized, and working varied shifts.

Employer: Harris Teeter

Location: Charlotte, NC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Work in the in‑store Starbucks preparing drinks, stocking, and keeping the area clean. Training is provided; you’ll be on your feet, working with customers and handling cash in a busy grocery setting.

Employer: Pasta & Provisions (Mint Street location)

(Mint Street location) Location: Charlotte, NC

Pay: $18–$21/hr + pooled tips (avg. extra $4–$6/hr)

Type: Full-time or Part-time; evenings & weekends required

Help guests in a long‑time local Italian market: assist with orders, pack prepared foods, run lunch orders, and slice deli items. Strong perks like staff meals, employee discounts, health insurance, 401(k) match, and PTO for eligible staff.

Employer: Myers Park Country Club

Location: Charlotte, NC

Pay: $17–$21/hr

Type: 20–40 hours/week (in-person)

Prepare and plate food for banquets, parties, and special events at a premier private club. Offers training for entry‑level cooks plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and complimentary shift meals.

Employer: MCR Hotels – Canopy SouthPark

Location: Charlotte, NC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Cook to brand standards in a hotel kitchen, keep stations clean, and follow health rules. Full‑time role with weekly pay, hotel discounts, PTO, retirement options, and health benefits after 30 days for eligible team members.

Employer: Dogtopia of Charlotte – Wendover

Location: Charlotte, NC

Pay: $12–$13.50/hr

Type: Part-time (25–30 hrs/week expected)

Perfect if you love dogs and don’t mind getting your steps in. You’ll supervise group play, help with boarding and spa services, and keep the facility clean, with flexible schedules, paid training, and growth opportunities.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—hospitality roles in Charlotte tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.