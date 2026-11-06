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🔧 Charlotte Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Charlotte’s building and grounds scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles, from HVAC and pest control to landscaping and cleaning. If you like staying active and working outside or on your feet, this week has solid options.
Maintenance Manager – Multifamily Community
Employer: Bell Partners Inc
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the maintenance team at a large apartment community, handling repairs, grounds, safety, and make-readies. Strong benefits, training, and growth paths, plus on-call stipend and cell phone allowance.
Commercial HVAC Service Technician I
Employer: Service Experts
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level commercial HVAC role working on rooftop units, boilers, and ventilation with close supervision. Good fit if you have 0–2 years’ experience and want field work, safety training, and a clear technical career path.
Maintenance Technician – Senior Living Community
Employer: Cogir Senior Living
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Keep a senior living building running—HVAC, plumbing, painting, room turns, and common-area upkeep. Offers health benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, free meals, and steady work with weekend availability.
Landscape Operations Manager
Employer: The Budd Group
Location: Charlotte, NC (field-based)
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: $65,000 – $74,000 per year
Run commercial landscape crews across Charlotte—scheduling, quality control, client meetings, and safety. Includes company vehicle access for field visits, PTO, 401(k) match, and strong advancement toward branch leadership.
1st Shift Cleaner – Admirals Club
Employer: Ubiquity Resources Group
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Day-shift cleaner role (about 6:00 AM–2:30 PM, 37.5–40 hrs/week) handling restrooms, lobbies, trash, and special projects. Good if you like steady hours, working mostly on your own, and keeping high-traffic areas spotless.
Tree Climber
Employer: Sesmas Tree Service, LLC.
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: $250 – $375 per day
Climb, prune, and remove trees using pro-level rigging and gear, often leading the crew. Great for experienced climbers who want safety-focused work, paid time off, and room to grow in the trade.
Groundsman – Tree Crew
Employer: Sesmas Tree Service, LLC.
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: In person
Pay: $200 – $225 per day
Support the climber by running ropes, feeding the chipper, clearing debris, and keeping the site safe. A strong entry point into tree work if you’re reliable, like physical outdoor labor, and want to work up to climbing.
Cleaner – 1st Shift Ramp (Spanish Description)
Employer: Ubiquity Resources Group
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Not listed (day shift)
Schedule: 1st shift, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM, 37.5–40 hrs/week
General cleaner role with duties similar to the Admirals Club job—restrooms, lobbies, elevators, trash, and floor care. Posting is in Spanish and suits someone comfortable working with little supervision.
HVAC Technician
Employer: Venture Rentals LLC
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: $19 – $25 per hour
Service and install HVAC systems, including boilers and refrigeration, with a focus on solid troubleshooting. Comes with company truck, tools provided, health and dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth potential.
Hotel Maintenance Engineer
Employer: The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Not listed (hotel engineering role)
Salary: Not listed
Handle preventative maintenance and repairs in guest rooms and public areas—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and safety checks. Includes medical, dental, vision, hotel discounts, and PTO in a high-end hotel setting.
Groundskeeper / Porter – Senior Housing Community
Employer: LSA Management
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18 per hour
Walk the property daily, pick up trash, keep walkways safe, help with unit trash-outs, and light exterior tasks. Monday–Friday schedule serving a 334-unit affordable/senior community.
Maintenance Technician – Apartments
Employer: CommonPlace
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Apartment maintenance role handling make-readies, work orders, grounds, and vendor oversight. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and growth in a resident-focused, team-based environment.
Part-Time Commercial Cleaner (Evenings – Two Locations)
Employer: Zylacore Industries
Location: North Charlotte, NC
Type: Contract, part-time evenings
Pay: $440 per month (flat rate)
Clean a bank branch and a medical office on a set evening schedule, about 5 short visits per week. Supplies are on-site; ideal side gig if you have reliable transportation and can pass a background check.
Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Technician (Bilingual Spanish/English)
Employer: Venture Rentals
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: In person
Salary: Not listed
Install, inspect, and repair HVAC systems while explaining work clearly in both Spanish and English. Good match if you’re bilingual, know HVAC basics, and like customer-facing field work.
Talent Community – RME Operator
Employer: CBRE
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time (talent pool)
Salary: Not listed
Entry point into Reliability Maintenance Engineering with no prior mechanical/electrical experience required. You’ll support maintenance tasks, learn tools and systems, and may progress into a Mechatronics & Robotics Apprenticeship.
Pest Control Technician
Employer: Orkin
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time, field-based
Pay: $18 – $20 per hour + commission
Run your own route inspecting properties, treating for pests, and advising customers. Includes company vehicle, paid training, full benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and strong advancement paths.
Detail Technician – Collision Center
Employer: Crash Champions
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $10 – $24.10 per hour
Wash and detail vehicles for delivery and help keep shop grounds tidy. Offers medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and a route into the collision repair world.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte employers are moving fast on solid maintenance and grounds talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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