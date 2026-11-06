🔧 Charlotte Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charlotte’s building and grounds scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles, from HVAC and pest control to landscaping and cleaning. If you like staying active and working outside or on your feet, this week has solid options.

Employer: Bell Partners Inc

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team at a large apartment community, handling repairs, grounds, safety, and make-readies. Strong benefits, training, and growth paths, plus on-call stipend and cell phone allowance.

Employer: Service Experts

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level commercial HVAC role working on rooftop units, boilers, and ventilation with close supervision. Good fit if you have 0–2 years’ experience and want field work, safety training, and a clear technical career path.

Employer: Cogir Senior Living

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep a senior living building running—HVAC, plumbing, painting, room turns, and common-area upkeep. Offers health benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, free meals, and steady work with weekend availability.

Employer: The Budd Group

Location: Charlotte, NC (field-based)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $65,000 – $74,000 per year

Run commercial landscape crews across Charlotte—scheduling, quality control, client meetings, and safety. Includes company vehicle access for field visits, PTO, 401(k) match, and strong advancement toward branch leadership.

Employer: Ubiquity Resources Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift cleaner role (about 6:00 AM–2:30 PM, 37.5–40 hrs/week) handling restrooms, lobbies, trash, and special projects. Good if you like steady hours, working mostly on your own, and keeping high-traffic areas spotless.

Employer: Sesmas Tree Service, LLC.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $250 – $375 per day

Climb, prune, and remove trees using pro-level rigging and gear, often leading the crew. Great for experienced climbers who want safety-focused work, paid time off, and room to grow in the trade.

Employer: Sesmas Tree Service, LLC.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: In person

Pay: $200 – $225 per day

Support the climber by running ropes, feeding the chipper, clearing debris, and keeping the site safe. A strong entry point into tree work if you’re reliable, like physical outdoor labor, and want to work up to climbing.

Employer: Ubiquity Resources Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Not listed (day shift)

Schedule: 1st shift, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM, 37.5–40 hrs/week

General cleaner role with duties similar to the Admirals Club job—restrooms, lobbies, elevators, trash, and floor care. Posting is in Spanish and suits someone comfortable working with little supervision.

Employer: Venture Rentals LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $19 – $25 per hour

Service and install HVAC systems, including boilers and refrigeration, with a focus on solid troubleshooting. Comes with company truck, tools provided, health and dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth potential.

Employer: The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Not listed (hotel engineering role)

Salary: Not listed

Handle preventative maintenance and repairs in guest rooms and public areas—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and safety checks. Includes medical, dental, vision, hotel discounts, and PTO in a high-end hotel setting.

Employer: LSA Management

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 per hour

Walk the property daily, pick up trash, keep walkways safe, help with unit trash-outs, and light exterior tasks. Monday–Friday schedule serving a 334-unit affordable/senior community.

Employer: CommonPlace

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Apartment maintenance role handling make-readies, work orders, grounds, and vendor oversight. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and growth in a resident-focused, team-based environment.

Employer: Zylacore Industries

Location: North Charlotte, NC

Type: Contract, part-time evenings

Pay: $440 per month (flat rate)

Clean a bank branch and a medical office on a set evening schedule, about 5 short visits per week. Supplies are on-site; ideal side gig if you have reliable transportation and can pass a background check.

Employer: Venture Rentals

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: In person

Salary: Not listed

Install, inspect, and repair HVAC systems while explaining work clearly in both Spanish and English. Good match if you’re bilingual, know HVAC basics, and like customer-facing field work.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time (talent pool)

Salary: Not listed

Entry point into Reliability Maintenance Engineering with no prior mechanical/electrical experience required. You’ll support maintenance tasks, learn tools and systems, and may progress into a Mechatronics & Robotics Apprenticeship.

Employer: Orkin

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $18 – $20 per hour + commission

Run your own route inspecting properties, treating for pests, and advising customers. Includes company vehicle, paid training, full benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and strong advancement paths.

Employer: Crash Champions

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $10 – $24.10 per hour

Wash and detail vehicles for delivery and help keep shop grounds tidy. Offers medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and a route into the collision repair world.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte employers are moving fast on solid maintenance and grounds talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.