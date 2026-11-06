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Charlotte
🏭 Charlotte Manufacturing & Warehouse Jobs with Multiple Shifts
9 days ago
Charlotte’s industrial scene is busy right now—plenty of hands-on roles, from entry-level warehouse to skilled machinists and managers. If you like building, fixing, or moving things, there’s likely a fit here.
Mechanic Manufacturing I - 3rd Shift
- Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Location: Charlotte, NC (production facility)
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00pm–6:30am, weekends/holidays as needed)
- Pay: $29.14/hour + shift differential
This role keeps high-speed bottling equipment running—perfect if you like troubleshooting mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems. Includes clear career growth paths, 401(k) match, health coverage, and training/mentorship.
Machinist
- Employer: Trench Group / HSP US
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive pay + bonus potential (exact amount not listed)
Run and program 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC mills and lathes using CAD/CAM (Mastercam, Fusion 360, etc.). Great for experienced CNC pros who want cutting-edge equipment, tight-tolerance work, and room to shape a fast-growing operation.
Student Associate – Global Continuous Improvement
- Employer: TOPPAN Packaging Americas
- Location: Charlotte, NC (South End office, onsite)
- Type: Full-time student role
- Pay: $15.50–$19.50/hour (based on class year)
Support digital tools and continuous improvement across global manufacturing sites—ideal for juniors/seniors in Industrial Engineering, Operations, IS, or Business. Includes exposure to platforms like POKA and Power BI plus benefits like medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
CNC Machine Operator
- Employer: Tri Tec Industries
- Location: Charlotte, NC (near I-77 & Billy Graham)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 6:00am–4:30pm (limited OT)
- Pay: $20.00–$26.00/hour (based on experience)
Operate CNC mills/lathes in a job shop setting—great if you can read blueprints and want three-day weekends most weeks. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.
Quality & Safety Manager
- Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead both quality and safety in a high-volume manufacturing plant, using tools like SPC, PFMEA, control plans, and Lean/Kaizen. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree and 5+ years quality experience who’s ready to manage a team and own KPIs.
Automotive Detailer / Inventory Associate
- Employer: DriveTime Automotive Group
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time, no Sundays, limited weekends
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Hands-on role inspecting, tracking, and moving vehicles at a reconditioning center—no retail customers, just cars. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, wellness perks, and clear growth paths.
Handler Warehouse – Part Time
- Employer: FedEx
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Part-time, evenings
- Pay: $19.45/hour + $3.00/hour premium
Move and sort packages using scan/load methods—no driving on public roads. Evening shifts with heavy lifting and lots of walking; good fit if you want steady part-time work with a big-name employer.
Warehouse Associate (Mail Sorter), 2nd Shift
- Employer: Pitney Bowes Presort Services
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri 5:00pm–1:15am)
- Pay: $17.50/hour total ($16.50 base + $1.00 shift differential)
Sort and prep outgoing mail on automated equipment, checking barcodes, postage, and labels. Includes weekly paychecks, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and training with room to advance.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Moodreact
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Compensation based on experience (exact amount not listed)
General warehouse role handling receiving, organizing, picking/packing, and keeping the space clean. Good entry point if you’re dependable, detail-focused, and want on-the-job training and growth.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte’s hiring pace is fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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