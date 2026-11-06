🎓 Charlotte Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & School Roles Hiring

Charlotte’s education scene is busy right now—CMS, Central Piedmont, and local Montessori schools are all hiring. If you want to be in the classroom (or supporting students from the sidelines), there’s a mix of full-time and flexible roles open.

Employer: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week

Grade level: K–3 Teacher Assistant

Support a lead teacher with small-group instruction, supervision, and classroom prep so young students get more one-on-one help. Great fit if you have an associate degree or 48+ college credits and enjoy working with early elementary kids.

Employer: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, End-of-Year

Role: School Library Media Coordinator

Lead the school media center and digital learning program, from collection development to coaching teachers on tech and research skills. Requires a Master’s in Library Science and NCDPI 076 license.

Employer: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Role: School Library Media Coordinator

Similar media coordinator role focused on running a student-centered library and digital learning hub. Ideal if you love literacy, tech integration, and leading PD for staff.

Employer: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month, End-of-Year

Subject/Grade: 6th Grade Science

Teach middle school science with a focus on hands-on learning, data-driven instruction, and family communication. Requires a bachelor’s degree and NC teaching license (or eligibility) in the appropriate area.

Employer: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month, End-of-Year

Focus: English Learner (EL) instruction & schoolwide LIEP

Lead EL instruction and help shape the Language Instruction Educational Plan for English Learners at your school. Good for licensed teachers who enjoy language development, family engagement, and advocacy.

Employer: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month, End-of-Year

Subject/Grade: Middle Grades Math

Teach middle school math, from lesson planning to data-driven interventions and parent meetings. Requires a bachelor’s degree and NC math (6–9) licensure or eligibility.

Employer: Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month

Subject/Grade: Middle Grades Math (6–9)

Another middle grades math opening with similar duties—planning standards-based lessons, assessing progress, and collaborating in PLCs. Great if you want a core content role with steady schedule and benefits.

Employer: Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month

Grade level: Kindergarten (K–6 license)

Lead your own kindergarten classroom, from literacy and math foundations to social-emotional skills and family communication. Requires bachelor’s degree and K–6 NC teaching license or eligibility.

Employer: Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 9-month, 37.5 hrs/week

Role: K–3 Teacher Assistant

Support classroom instruction, supervise students, and handle light clerical tasks in early elementary grades. You’ll need at least an associate degree, 48 credits, or qualifying assessment/apprenticeship.

Employer: Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month, End-of-Year

Subject/Grade: Middle Grades Science

Teach middle school science with a focus on inquiry, labs, and standards-based instruction. Perfect if you’re licensed (or eligible) in middle grades science and want to step into a role for the 26–27 school year.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: On-call, as-needed

Age group: 0–6

Flexible sub role where you fill in across Montessori classrooms and get training in the method. Good option if you want flexible hours and a path into a future assistant teacher role.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39,000–$45,000/year

Age group: Young Toddlers (0–3), Spanish Immersion

Lead a Spanish-immersion toddler classroom, speaking Spanish all day and guiding independence and early language. Includes sponsored Montessori training, benefits, PTO, and 75% tuition discount for up to two children.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Charlotte, NC (Prosperity campus)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 9:00 AM–6:00 PM

Age group: 0–6

Support a Montessori classroom with prep, small-group work, and daily routines in a calm, child-led environment. Comes with Montessori training, benefits, PTO, and tuition discount plus clear growth paths.

Employer: Central Piedmont Community College

Central Piedmont Community College Location: Charlotte, NC (Central Campus, on-site)

Type: Part-time

Coach college students and alumni on resumes, interviews, and job search strategies, and help run workshops and career events. Great for someone with an associate degree and experience in career services, HR, or admin who loves one-on-one support.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time, ~12 hrs/week

Pay: $21.90–$29.99/hour

Teach ACT prep (and possibly SAT) in English and math, either in small groups or classes, helping high schoolers build skills and confidence. Perfect side role if you have strong content knowledge and some teaching/tutoring experience; NC teaching license preferred.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.