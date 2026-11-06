🏘️ Charlotte Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charlotte’s growth isn’t slowing down, and that means steady demand for people who understand land, housing, and community development. Here are a few solid roles if you like shaping how the city grows.

Employer: ORC

ORC Location: Charlotte, NC (must live within 25 miles; home office + field work across NC)

(must live within 25 miles; home office + field work across NC) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $58,521 – $92,457 (three levels based on experience)

Work on road, utility, and infrastructure projects by handling land acquisition from start to finish. This role mixes remote office work with about 25% travel around North Carolina and comes with strong benefits and clear growth paths from Public Sector Agent 1 to 3.

Employer: Related Affordable

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt (overtime eligible)

Pay Range: $23.00 – $25.00/hour + annual bonus

Help run an affordable housing community by supporting leasing, resident relations, and compliance with programs like HUD and LIHTC. This is a good fit if you like resident-facing work and want strong time off, benefits, and room to grow in affordable housing.

Employer: Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Newell Office, 145 W W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262)

(Newell Office, 145 W W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time or part-time, hybrid/remote, commission-based

Full-time or part-time, hybrid/remote, commission-based Estimated Earnings: $50,000 – $500,000/year (commission, uncapped; no base salary listed)

Perfect if you’re new to real estate and want a flexible schedule. No license or experience needed to start; they help you get your NC real estate license, train you from day one, and offer tools, marketing, and local leadership support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can keep looking while your applications are in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.