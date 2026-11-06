🐶 Playful, Gentle & Unique Dogs Ready for Adoption in Charlotte

Charlotte has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. From tiny puppies to calm adults, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Shelter: Humane Society of Charlotte

Phone: (704) 377-0534 ext.226

About Blossom:

Blossom is a young pup who’s ready to learn everything about being a great family dog. She’ll need help with leash walking, potty training, and learning what is and isn’t a toy. The Humane Society of Charlotte staff is ready to guide you with tips and training advice so you and Blossom can start off strong together.

👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption Fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Charlotte, NC)

About Korra:

Korra is described as “the absolute sweetest, most loving dog” with endless kisses to give. She is non-destructive, great with kids, and good with other dogs. She has not been around cats. Her current family must rehome her due to housing rules, and they say she will make her next family extremely happy.

👉 Meet Korra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chinese Crested mix

Chinese Crested mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Shelter: Humane Society of Charlotte

Phone: (704) 377-0534 ext.226

About Karen:

Karen is a friendly but shy adult dog who warms up into a very sweet, mellow companion. She enjoys quiet afternoons lounging and is also happy to go on easy, leisurely walks. Her gentle, calm nature makes her a lovely match for someone wanting a relaxed, loving dog who’s past the wild puppy stage.

👉 Meet Karen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Sheepadoodle mix

Sheepadoodle mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $700

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Charlotte, NC)

About Bentley:

Bentley is a big, growing, high-energy puppy who needs an experienced large-breed home. He would do best with older kids, as he’s strong and can be a bit much for small children. He loves attention and playtime and needs a large yard where he can run and burn off energy. His current owner notes he has never shown aggression, but his strength is hard for them to manage due to health issues.

👉 Meet Bentley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: CHANEL / Chenal

Breed: Toy Poodle

Toy Poodle Age: Adult (about 6½ years)

(about 6½ years) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - NC

About CHANEL:

Chanel is a 6½-year-old toy poodle described as sweet, sophisticated, and very loving. She’s a “little lady” with an endearing, funny personality who loves to be held and adored. She gets along well with big and small dogs and enjoys being close to her people. If you’re looking for a small companion dog to dote on, she may be a perfect fit.

👉 Meet CHANEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)

(about 11 weeks) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Greater Charlotte SPCA

About Harlow:

Harlow is an 11-week-old, roughly 7-pound puppy with beautiful eyes and a loving, playful personality. She enjoys squeaky toys, snuggles, and staying close to her people. As a young pup, she’s still learning about the world and will need continued training, structure, and patience as she grows.

👉 Meet Harlow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Charlotte, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.