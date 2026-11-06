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🎁 Free Items Around Charlotte Neighbors Are Sharing Today
Charlotte neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week, from baby gear to home fixtures. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.
FREE - Unframed Bathroom Mirror
Item: Large unframed bathroom/bedroom mirror
Size: 42" x 68"
Condition: Described as perfect condition
Details: Currently used in a master bedroom, being removed due to a bathroom remodel. No frame included, just the mirror panel. Great for a bathroom, closet, or home gym wall.
Location: Lower Palisades, Charlotte, NC
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Black Walker with Seat
Item: Black walker with seat
Details: Sturdy walker with a comfortable seat and hand brakes. Helpful for anyone who needs extra support while walking and a place to sit and rest.
Location: The Settlements, Charlotte, NC
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Dark Wood Baby/Toddler Crib Frame - FREE
Item: Dark wood crib frame that converts to a toddler bed
Includes: Hardware and mattress
Details: Crib is sturdy and currently disassembled for easier pickup. Convertible design lets you use it first as a crib, then as a toddler bed.
Location: Carmel Valley, Charlotte, NC
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Clothing
Item: Free clothes
Details: Poster notes “Free clothes for everyone.” Check the listing for sizes, types, and how pickup works. Could be a mix of items, so it’s worth a look if you or someone you know needs clothing.
Location: Hampshire Hills, Charlotte, NC
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Self Serve Farm Stand
Item: Self-serve farm stand with baked goods, seeds, and plants
Location: Corner of Holbrook Dr and Shelley Terrace, Coventry Woods, Charlotte, NC
Details:
- Fresh baked sourdough breads: plain, cinnamon sugar, chocolate chip, jalapeño cheddar, in both artisan and sandwich loaves
- Seed packets: sunflower, cosmo, canna lily, and more
- Plants: Madagascar dragon tree, peace lily, calandiva, and more
- Payment: Cash preferred, Venmo accepted
- Hours: Open daily while supplies last
Note: This stand offers low-cost local goods rather than fully free items, but it’s a nice neighborhood resource to know about.
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Treats
Item: Treats
Details: Listed as “Just in time for the Holidays.” Check the post for what kind of treats they are and how to pick them up. Could be a fun little seasonal freebie.
Location: Third Ward, Charlotte, NC
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Open Farm RawMix Open Prairie Recipe
Item: Unopened Open Farm RawMix “Open Prairie” dog food
Condition: Unopened, nothing wrong with it; it’s just the wrong kind for their dog.
Pickup: Porch pickup in Wilmore
Location: Wilmore, Charlotte, NC
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Pink Minnie Mouse Kids' Bicycle with Training Wheels
Item: Pink kids’ bicycle with Minnie Mouse design
Features: Training wheels, sized for young riders
Details: Cute starter bike for a child who is learning to ride and loves Minnie Mouse.
Location: Brawley Farms, Charlotte, NC
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE Gray Baby Crib with Mattress
Item: Gray baby crib
Includes: Mattress
Details: Listed as free and described as perfect for a nursery. Check the post for assembly details and any size info.
Location: Brawley Farms, Charlotte, NC
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
DESA/Heath Zenith Secure Home SH-5105 Floodlights
Item: Four DESA Specialty Products / Heath Zenith Secure Home Model SH-5105 floodlights
Age: Installed when the house was built in late 2007
Condition: Still working; owner noticed one or two sometimes on during the day when set to motion-only. They note this could be operator error.
Features (per listing):
- DUALZONE™ Technology
- Turns on lighting when motion is detected
- Automatically turns lighting off
- DUALBRITE® Timer
- Photocell to keep lights off during daylight hours
- LED indicates motion
Pickup: First come, first served
Location: Nancy Creek, Charlotte, NC
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
If you see something you need, it’s best to message the poster and arrange pickup quickly—free deals in Charlotte can disappear fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.