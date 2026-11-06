🎁 Free Items Around Charlotte Neighbors Are Sharing Today

Charlotte neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week, from baby gear to home fixtures. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.

Item: Large unframed bathroom/bedroom mirror

Size: 42" x 68"

Condition: Described as perfect condition

Details: Currently used in a master bedroom, being removed due to a bathroom remodel. No frame included, just the mirror panel. Great for a bathroom, closet, or home gym wall.

Location: Lower Palisades, Charlotte, NC

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black walker with seat

Details: Sturdy walker with a comfortable seat and hand brakes. Helpful for anyone who needs extra support while walking and a place to sit and rest.

Location: The Settlements, Charlotte, NC

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Dark wood crib frame that converts to a toddler bed

Includes: Hardware and mattress

Details: Crib is sturdy and currently disassembled for easier pickup. Convertible design lets you use it first as a crib, then as a toddler bed.

Location: Carmel Valley, Charlotte, NC

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free clothes

Details: Poster notes “Free clothes for everyone.” Check the listing for sizes, types, and how pickup works. Could be a mix of items, so it’s worth a look if you or someone you know needs clothing.

Location: Hampshire Hills, Charlotte, NC

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Self-serve farm stand with baked goods, seeds, and plants

Location: Corner of Holbrook Dr and Shelley Terrace, Coventry Woods, Charlotte, NC

Details:

Fresh baked sourdough breads: plain, cinnamon sugar, chocolate chip, jalapeño cheddar, in both artisan and sandwich loaves

plain, cinnamon sugar, chocolate chip, jalapeño cheddar, in both and Seed packets: sunflower, cosmo, canna lily, and more

sunflower, cosmo, canna lily, and more Plants: Madagascar dragon tree, peace lily, calandiva, and more

Madagascar dragon tree, peace lily, calandiva, and more Payment: Cash preferred , Venmo accepted

, Hours: Open daily while supplies last

Note: This stand offers low-cost local goods rather than fully free items, but it’s a nice neighborhood resource to know about.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Treats

Details: Listed as “Just in time for the Holidays.” Check the post for what kind of treats they are and how to pick them up. Could be a fun little seasonal freebie.

Location: Third Ward, Charlotte, NC

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Unopened Open Farm RawMix “Open Prairie” dog food

Condition: Unopened, nothing wrong with it; it’s just the wrong kind for their dog.

Pickup: Porch pickup in Wilmore

Location: Wilmore, Charlotte, NC

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Pink kids’ bicycle with Minnie Mouse design

Features: Training wheels, sized for young riders

Details: Cute starter bike for a child who is learning to ride and loves Minnie Mouse.

Location: Brawley Farms, Charlotte, NC

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Gray baby crib

Includes: Mattress

Details: Listed as free and described as perfect for a nursery. Check the post for assembly details and any size info.

Location: Brawley Farms, Charlotte, NC

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Four DESA Specialty Products / Heath Zenith Secure Home Model SH-5105 floodlights

Age: Installed when the house was built in late 2007

Condition: Still working; owner noticed one or two sometimes on during the day when set to motion-only. They note this could be operator error.

Features (per listing):

DUALZONE™ Technology

Turns on lighting when motion is detected

Automatically turns lighting off

DUALBRITE® Timer

Photocell to keep lights off during daylight hours

to keep lights off during daylight hours LED indicates motion

Pickup: First come, first served

Location: Nancy Creek, Charlotte, NC

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you see something you need, it’s best to message the poster and arrange pickup quickly—free deals in Charlotte can disappear fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.