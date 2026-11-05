🔬 Several Science & Research Roles Now Hiring in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte’s science and research scene is growing fast, with new roles popping up in data, risk, and analytics. Here are a few solid options if you like digging into complex information and turning it into real‑world impact.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Marsh Agency Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Contract / Summer Internship (June 7 – Aug 13, 2027)

Salary: Not listed

This is a data‑heavy internship on Marsh’s Health & Benefits team, working with healthcare claims, benchmarking, and analytics. Great fit if you’re a Fall 2027 or Spring 2028 grad in business, math, stats, econ, or health fields and want hands‑on experience with real client projects.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Charlotte, NC (regular travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; pay based on skills, experience, and location

Use your math, engineering, or safety/health background to help clients cut risk, losses, and costs. This role mixes on‑site evaluations, data analysis, and safety consulting, and often includes mentoring junior consultants and shaping loss‑prevention tools and policies.

Employer: Thomson Reuters Special Services (TRSS)

Location: Charlotte, NC (onsite, full-time)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $58,100 – $107,900 base, plus potential annual bonus (exact pay depends on location and experience)

Work on due diligence and threat management reports using public records, proprietary data, and social media to support national security, law enforcement, and private‑sector clients. You’ll need 3+ years of research/analysis experience, strong writing skills, U.S. citizenship, and the ability to obtain a national security clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.