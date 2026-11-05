🚔 Charlotte Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Shifts & Employers

Charlotte’s public safety scene is busy right now—lots of options from city and county roles to private security, with day, evening, and overnight shifts.

Below are several solid openings you can scan quickly and click through if one fits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full Time

Pay: $18.36/hour

Patrol an Amazon warehouse, monitor access points, respond to alarms, and support employees and visitors. Good fit if you like being on your feet and want benefits plus paid training and growth paths.

Employer: City of Charlotte – CMPD Freedom Division

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full Time

Pay: $25.67 – $36.88/hour (DOE)

Enforce city rules for taxis, limos, shuttles, and more—processing permits, running background checks, and doing field enforcement. Great if you want a stable city job with strong benefits and a mix of office and in-the-field work.

Employer: Mecklenburg County – Medical Examiner’s Office

Location: 3440 Reno Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216

Type: Full Time, Overnight (9 PM–7 AM, 4x10s)

Full Time, Salary: $63,080 – $78,850/year

Lead medico-legal death investigations, respond to scenes, coordinate transport, and work closely with forensic pathologists. Best for experienced forensic investigators with a related bachelor’s degree and ABMDI certification.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full Time

Pay: $16.79/hour (starting)

Take and route emergency and information calls, dispatch police/fire/medical, monitor CCTV, and keep detailed logs. Good for calm, computer-savvy multitaskers who like being at the center of operations.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part Time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Thu & Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Thu & Sun, Front-desk style role at a financial institution, handling visitor check-in, access control, and alarms. Great side gig if you have 2+ years of security experience and want steady evening hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part Time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Fri & Sat, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Fri & Sat, Similar front-desk security role at a financial institution, focused on greeting visitors, managing badges, and monitoring cameras. Could pair nicely with another job if you like weekend evening shifts.

Employer: Sunstates Security

Location: Charlotte, NC area

Type: Part Time (Weekends)

Pay: $17.51/hour, weekly pay

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sat & Sun, Weekend post with CCTV monitoring, patrols, and customer service. Comes with access to benefits for qualified employees, plus 401(k) with match and paid time off.

Employer: The Cypress of Charlotte

Location: Charlotte, NC (SouthPark)

Type: Full Time

Pay: $15 – $16/hour (DOE)

Patrol a resort-style senior living community, respond to alarms and resident calls, and support a friendly, residential environment. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, free meals, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.