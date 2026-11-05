💻 Charlotte IT Hotlist: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now

Charlotte’s tech scene is buzzing right now — especially in fintech, data, and AI. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this week has some strong options from hands-on engineering to director-level leadership.

Employer: Truist

Location: Charlotte, NC (office-centric, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior APM and infrastructure role owning enterprise observability strategy and implementation. You’ll lead performance monitoring across cloud and on-prem, influence architecture, and drive measurable reliability and incident-reduction outcomes.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end release management for anti–money laundering platforms. Great fit if you know AML, compliance, and change control and want to run releases, security patching, and audit responses across multiple teams.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Niche data role building semantic models, ontologies, and knowledge graphs for lending. You’ll work with RDF/OWL/SPARQL, Snowflake, and AWS to create AI-ready data products across the enterprise.

Employer: PwC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500 – $212,280 (range varies by location)

Lead platform support operations in a DevSecOps environment, across cloud and on-prem. You’ll manage teams, incident response, releases, and security tooling (Dynatrace, Splunk, Wiz, CrowdStrike, etc.) for client-facing platforms.

Employer: RK&K

Location: Remote – supporting Charlotte, NC tolling work

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role for tolling systems pros with DOT/toll agency experience. You’ll review system designs, support roadside and back-office toll systems, testing, KPIs, and procurement — all from a remote setup.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site focus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on platform engineer running a self-hosted AI observability platform on Red Hat OpenShift. Ideal if you’re strong with Kubernetes/OpenShift, stateful services (Postgres/Redis/ClickHouse), Helm, CI/CD, and production incident ownership.

Employer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid – 3 days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,300 – $223,833.33

Lead enterprise Developer Experience and AI-powered SDLC tooling. You’ll own strategy, tool portfolio, and adoption of AI dev tools across IT, while managing a team and partnering with architecture, security, and product leaders.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $215,000 – $355,000

High-impact AI role owning end-to-end solution delivery for WIM. You’ll shape and prototype GenAI/agent solutions, build thin-layer apps and configured agents, and partner with product, model/eval, and tech teams to take use cases from idea to adoption.

Employer: Mobilecomm Professionals Inc (supporting Mecklenburg County ITS)

Location: Charlotte, NC (On-site)

Type: Contract (W2)

Pay: $23 – $25/hour, ~45 hrs/week

Contract role focused on mobile device deployment and MDM for Mecklenburg County. You’ll configure iOS devices, manage swaps and e-cycling, track inventory, and be first-line support for county-issued phones and tablets.

Employer: Truist

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $115,000

Mid-senior engineering role designing and building enterprise apps. You’ll work across the full SDLC, write and review code, handle production issues, and may touch tools like Git, Maven, Jenkins, messaging systems, and SQL-heavy batch processing.

Employer: Truist

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced DAST specialist role. You’ll design and tune dynamic app security testing for complex web apps and APIs, handle authenticated scans, troubleshoot coverage issues, and serve as a technical authority on DAST patterns and tooling.

Employer: Hearst

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own Microsoft 365 governance across Exchange Online, Teams, and in partnership with SharePoint/OneDrive teams. Great fit if you’ve led M365 policy, compliance, and configuration and want solid benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Synechron

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $97,000 (Charlotte range)

Production support role for regulated messaging platforms in a financial setting. You’ll handle incidents, change management, automation, and documentation using tools like ServiceNow, Jira, SharePoint, and Confluence.

Employer: EY

Location: Charlotte, NC (plus other major cities)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Charlotte band): $102,500 – $187,900

Consulting role in EY’s Wealth & Asset Management Technology practice. You’ll act as a business/product analyst for private equity and alternatives, mapping processes, defining requirements, and supporting data and platform modernization.

Employer: VOLTO Consulting

Location: Charlotte, NC (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on QA Lead/Manager role running E2E testing and change management across complex, integrated systems. Heavy mix of manual and automation (Selenium, Cypress, REST Assured, JMeter) plus coordination of SIT, UAT, and production readiness.

Employer: Now100

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Contract (W2)

Salary: Not listed

Classic BA role bridging business and IT. You’ll gather requirements, map processes, support testing and rollout, and build reports/dashboards using tools like Excel, Visio, Jira, and possibly Tableau.

Employer: CRG (for a global logistics leader)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $145,000+

Lead data engineering for a $1B+ global logistics company. You’ll own the modern data stack (Databricks, Delta Lake, Snowflake, Airflow, AWS), manage a team, and build data products for real-time tracking, optimization, and analytics.

Employer: Droisys

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Contract (12+ months)

Salary: Not listed

Architect-level Informatica MDM role. You’ll design match/merge and survivorship logic, integrate IDQ and ETL flows, build BES/SIF services, and develop Java and Oracle-based components for enterprise master data.

Employer: PwC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Client-facing Dynamics 365 F&O/ERP functional role with an AI/Copilot angle. You’ll gather requirements, configure D365, guide clients on business cases, and mentor junior team members while working across full project lifecycles.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior data leader role owning end-to-end data enablement across acquisition, storage, curation, and consumption. Perfect if you blend data architecture/engineering with product thinking and can simplify complex data ecosystems at enterprise scale.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — job posts often describe the “wish list,” not the only way in. Polish your resume around the skills they repeat most and send it.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.