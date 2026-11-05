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💻 Charlotte IT Hotlist: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
Charlotte’s tech scene is buzzing right now — especially in fintech, data, and AI. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this week has some strong options from hands-on engineering to director-level leadership.
APM Lead – Sr. Infrastructure Engineer
Employer: Truist
Location: Charlotte, NC (office-centric, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior APM and infrastructure role owning enterprise observability strategy and implementation. You’ll lead performance monitoring across cloud and on-prem, influence architecture, and drive measurable reliability and incident-reduction outcomes.
Release Manager – AML Technology
Employer: Strive Solutions
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own end-to-end release management for anti–money laundering platforms. Great fit if you know AML, compliance, and change control and want to run releases, security patching, and audit responses across multiple teams.
Senior Lending Specialist – Knowledge Graphs
Employer: Strive Solutions
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Niche data role building semantic models, ontologies, and knowledge graphs for lending. You’ll work with RDF/OWL/SPARQL, Snowflake, and AWS to create AI-ready data products across the enterprise.
CTIO – Platform Support Operations Manager (Manager)
Employer: PwC
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $73,500 – $212,280 (range varies by location)
Lead platform support operations in a DevSecOps environment, across cloud and on-prem. You’ll manage teams, incident response, releases, and security tooling (Dynatrace, Splunk, Wiz, CrowdStrike, etc.) for client-facing platforms.
Senior Toll Specialist (Remote)
Employer: RK&K
Location: Remote – supporting Charlotte, NC tolling work
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior role for tolling systems pros with DOT/toll agency experience. You’ll review system designs, support roadside and back-office toll systems, testing, KPIs, and procurement — all from a remote setup.
Platform Engineer – AI Observability & Governance (OpenShift)
Employer: Bank of America
Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site focus)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on platform engineer running a self-hosted AI observability platform on Red Hat OpenShift. Ideal if you’re strong with Kubernetes/OpenShift, stateful services (Postgres/Redis/ClickHouse), Helm, CI/CD, and production incident ownership.
Director, IT Solutions – Developer Experience
Employer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid – 3 days/week on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,300 – $223,833.33
Lead enterprise Developer Experience and AI-powered SDLC tooling. You’ll own strategy, tool portfolio, and adoption of AI dev tools across IT, while managing a team and partnering with architecture, security, and product leaders.
AI Solutions Lead – Wealth & Investment Management
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $215,000 – $355,000
High-impact AI role owning end-to-end solution delivery for WIM. You’ll shape and prototype GenAI/agent solutions, build thin-layer apps and configured agents, and partner with product, model/eval, and tech teams to take use cases from idea to adoption.
Mobile Deployment Technician
Employer: Mobilecomm Professionals Inc (supporting Mecklenburg County ITS)
Location: Charlotte, NC (On-site)
Type: Contract (W2)
Pay: $23 – $25/hour, ~45 hrs/week
Contract role focused on mobile device deployment and MDM for Mecklenburg County. You’ll configure iOS devices, manage swaps and e-cycling, track inventory, and be first-line support for county-issued phones and tablets.
Senior Associate Software Engineer
Employer: Truist
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000 – $115,000
Mid-senior engineering role designing and building enterprise apps. You’ll work across the full SDLC, write and review code, handle production issues, and may touch tools like Git, Maven, Jenkins, messaging systems, and SQL-heavy batch processing.
Application Security Engineer – DAST
Employer: Truist
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Advanced DAST specialist role. You’ll design and tune dynamic app security testing for complex web apps and APIs, handle authenticated scans, troubleshoot coverage issues, and serve as a technical authority on DAST patterns and tooling.
Senior M365 Governance Engineer
Employer: Hearst
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own Microsoft 365 governance across Exchange Online, Teams, and in partnership with SharePoint/OneDrive teams. Great fit if you’ve led M365 policy, compliance, and configuration and want solid benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), PTO).
Sr Ops Engineer – Regulated Messaging
Employer: Synechron
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000 – $97,000 (Charlotte range)
Production support role for regulated messaging platforms in a financial setting. You’ll handle incidents, change management, automation, and documentation using tools like ServiceNow, Jira, SharePoint, and Confluence.
Financial Services Tech Consulting – Private Markets Senior
Employer: EY
Location: Charlotte, NC (plus other major cities)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Charlotte band): $102,500 – $187,900
Consulting role in EY’s Wealth & Asset Management Technology practice. You’ll act as a business/product analyst for private equity and alternatives, mapping processes, defining requirements, and supporting data and platform modernization.
QA Lead / Delivery Test Lead
Employer: VOLTO Consulting
Location: Charlotte, NC (On-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on QA Lead/Manager role running E2E testing and change management across complex, integrated systems. Heavy mix of manual and automation (Selenium, Cypress, REST Assured, JMeter) plus coordination of SIT, UAT, and production readiness.
Business Analyst (Hybrid)
Employer: Now100
Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)
Type: Contract (W2)
Salary: Not listed
Classic BA role bridging business and IT. You’ll gather requirements, map processes, support testing and rollout, and build reports/dashboards using tools like Excel, Visio, Jira, and possibly Tableau.
Data Engineering Lead
Employer: CRG (for a global logistics leader)
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Compensation: $145,000+
Lead data engineering for a $1B+ global logistics company. You’ll own the modern data stack (Databricks, Delta Lake, Snowflake, Airflow, AWS), manage a team, and build data products for real-time tracking, optimization, and analytics.
MDM Architect – Informatica
Employer: Droisys
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Contract (12+ months)
Salary: Not listed
Architect-level Informatica MDM role. You’ll design match/merge and survivorship logic, integrate IDQ and ETL flows, build BES/SIF services, and develop Java and Oracle-based components for enterprise master data.
Microsoft D365 ERP AI/Copilot Functional Consultant – Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Client-facing Dynamics 365 F&O/ERP functional role with an AI/Copilot angle. You’ll gather requirements, configure D365, guide clients on business cases, and mentor junior team members while working across full project lifecycles.
Data Enablement Technology & Solutions Lead
Employer: Bank of America
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior data leader role owning end-to-end data enablement across acquisition, storage, curation, and consumption. Perfect if you blend data architecture/engineering with product thinking and can simplify complex data ecosystems at enterprise scale.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — job posts often describe the “wish list,” not the only way in. Polish your resume around the skills they repeat most and send it.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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