🏥 Charlotte NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Charlotte’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from big hospital systems to niche wellness clinics. Here are several solid roles hiring around the city, from entry-level to advanced clinical.

Employer: Atrium Health

Atrium Health Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handles front-desk registration, insurance details, and patient check-in in a fast-paced hospital setting. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and have a high school diploma or GED.

Employer: Atrium Health – Carolinas Medical Center Mercy

Atrium Health – Carolinas Medical Center Mercy Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, day shift

Pay Range: $19.80 – $29.70/hour

Supports patients with daily care, vitals, mobility, and basic clinical tasks on a progressive care unit. Must be on the NC Nurse Aide Registry and have BLS; strong benefits and growth options through Advocate Health.

Employer: Atrium Health

Atrium Health Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Assists pharmacists with preparing meds, inventory, and controlled substance documentation. Requires high school diploma/GED and state pharmacy registration, with national tech certification due within 18 months.

Employer: Atrium Health

Atrium Health Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Works behind the scenes accessioning specimens, labeling, and supporting lab workflows. Requires a bachelor’s degree (science major preferred) and comfort working around biohazard materials.

Employer: Carolina HealthSpan Institute

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour

Join a modern longevity and aesthetics practice focused on hormone optimization, IV therapy, and regenerative wellness. Great for someone passionate about wellness and aesthetics, with MA or med spa experience and interest in advanced therapies.

Employer: TSG Behavioral Health & Community Services

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid community-based)

Type: Salaried, community-based + hybrid documentation

Pay: $45,000 – $50,000/year + $1,500 bonus

Leads a Community Support Team serving adults with complex behavioral health needs. Ideal for LCSWA, LCMHCA, LCSW, LCMHC, LMFT, LPA, or Psychologist wanting clinical leadership experience, mileage reimbursement, and growth into program leadership.

Employer: Thrive Behavioral Therapy

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $16.00 – $25.00/hour

Provides 1:1 ABA services to individuals with autism under BCBA supervision, with strong training and benefits for part-time staff. Good for those who enjoy direct client work, data collection, and family education.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Charlotte, NC (travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, nights

Pay Package: $2,962/week (estimated)

Night-shift CT Tech travel role with a 13-week contract and full travel benefits. Best for experienced CT techs looking for high weekly pay and a temporary Charlotte assignment.

Employer: Novant Health

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: PRN (3–4 shifts/month)

Salary: Not listed

Covers events through Novant’s Event Medicine team; must have 3+ years ED experience and BLS. Great side role if you like variety and flexible, as-needed shifts.

Employer: Novant Health

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 3x12s (11 PM–11 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Central RN role managing patient placement and transfers across 7 hospitals using systems like Epic and Transfer Center tools. Requires 2+ years acute care (ED/critical care) and strong multitasking and communication skills.

Employer: Primary Vascular Care

Location: Charlotte, NC (mobile to long-term care facilities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Performs vascular and venous studies at nursing homes, with independence and travel around the area. Needs an accredited ultrasound/vascular program, BLS, and a reliable vehicle; vascular certification can be earned within a year.

Employer: Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery

Location: Charlotte/Cotswold + some travel

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8 AM–5 PM, no weekends

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based LPN role supporting neurosurgery patients with vitals, intake, forms, and care coordination. Requires LPN license and offers specialty experience, tuition help, and career growth.

Employer: Atrium Health – Carolinas Rehabilitation Charlotte

Atrium Health – Carolinas Rehabilitation Charlotte Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, variable schedule

Pay Range: $35.50 – $53.25/hour

Inpatient rehab OT role working with spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke, and oncology patients. Requires OT degree, NC license, and BLS, with strong benefits and a collaborative therapy team.

Employer: Atrium Health – Carolinas Medical Center

Atrium Health – Carolinas Medical Center Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, day shift (7 AM–7 PM)

Pay Range: $18.85 – $28.30/hour

Provides 1:1 observation to keep high-risk patients safe and support the nursing team. Requires high school diploma/GED, BLS, and is a good entry point into hospital work.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.65 – $20.00/hour

Supports vets and techs with exams, procedures, and client education in a busy small-animal practice. Great for animal lovers; NAVTA-approved vet assistant training is preferred, plus strong benefits and pet wellness perks.

Employer: Vibra Permanent Staffing (LTAC partner)

Location: Pineville, NC (greater Charlotte area)

Type: PRN/Per Diem, day shift

Pay: Competitive PRN rates (exact amount not listed)

PRN OT role in a long-term acute care setting, helping medically complex patients regain function. Requires NC OT license, accredited OT degree, BLS, and is ideal if you want flexible shifts and high-acuity experience.

Employer: Atrium Health – Carolinas Medical Center

Atrium Health – Carolinas Medical Center Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 3x12 night shifts, 36 hrs/week

Pay Range: $38.20 – $57.30/hour

Night-shift RN role on a 34-bed Med/Surg–Telemetry “Satellite” unit focused on patient flow from the ED. Designed for new grads with an accredited nursing degree, NC RN license, BLS, plus potential sign-on bonus and strong system-wide benefits.

Employer: Atrium Health – Charlotte OB/GYN

Atrium Health – Charlotte OB/GYN Location: Multiple Charlotte-area clinics

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leads nursing and operations across several OB/GYN clinics, overseeing staff, quality, and budgets. Requires RN license, prior leadership preferred, and enrollment in or completion of an MSN or related master’s per policy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have many similar openings in Charlotte.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.