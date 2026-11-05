undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Charlotte
🍽️ Multiple Charlotte Hospitality Jobs From $15–$70K+
2 days ago
Charlotte’s food scene is booming, and a lot of spots are hiring right now—from fast casual to fine dining to pet spas. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Director of Hospitality and Service Excellence – Spectrum Center
- Employer: Levy Restaurants
- Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead guest experience for all food & beverage at the home of the Charlotte Hornets. Big leadership role focused on service standards, training, and high-profile events, with a full benefits package through Compass/Levy.
Dietary Aide
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support meal prep and service in a long‑term care facility. Good fit if you want steady hours, hands-on training, and healthcare‑related experience without needing prior kitchen work.
Cook – Long-Term Care
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cook nutritious meals for residents, manage kitchen cleanliness, and follow set menus. Ideal if you have cooking experience and want a stable, mission-driven setting.
Server – University Area (Full-Time)
- Employer: Giacomos Italian Restaurant
- Location: University area, Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time (4 days/week, 10–11 hr shifts)
- Pay: About $16–$20/hr (base $3/hr + tips, est. $400–$650/week)
Family-owned Italian spot with strong tip potential and a predictable 4‑day schedule. Great if you have at least 1–2 years serving experience and like a fast-paced, team-first dining room.
Event Operations Manager
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year
Run events from planning through execution—budgets, vendors, catering, and guest services. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, HSA, and PTO, ideal for someone with strong project and client management skills.
Restaurant Team Member
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15/hr + tips, weekly pay
Rotate through all stations, from grill to cashier, in a busy, growth-focused brand. Offers meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and lots of training.
Barista – Atrium Health Carolinas Rehab (Full-Time)
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare
- Location: Atrium Health Carolinas Rehab, Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.85/hr
Make espresso drinks and handle POS in a hospital café setting. Includes growth opportunities, shift meal, free parking, and access to Compass Group benefits.
Line Cook – Upscale / Fine Dining
- Employer: Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Not specified (restaurant hourly)
- Pay: $20–$26/hr (non-tipped)
Fine-dining line cook role with strong hourly pay, structured training, and advancement potential within the Landry’s group.
Host / Hostess – Upscale / Fine Dining
- Employer: Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Not specified (restaurant hourly)
- Pay: $16–$20/hr + tips
Be the first face guests see at a classic steakhouse. Good for someone polished, guest-focused, and comfortable in a fast-paced, upscale setting.
Restaurant Team Lead / Manager on Duty
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts, coach team members, and drive guest experience. Perks include competitive pay, flexible hours, closed Sundays, and college scholarship opportunities.
General Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s (Ice Age Management, Inc. franchise)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a high-volume restaurant, lead department managers, and own results in quality, service, and cleanliness. Offers health insurance, paid training, vacation, 401(k), tuition assistance, and free meals.
Field Leader (Multi-Unit)
- Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee multiple Chipotle locations, focusing on operations, people development, and food safety. Includes company car or mileage, quarterly bonus, tuition assistance, PTO, and full benefits.
Fast Track General Manager
- Employer: Arby’s
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$24/hr + bonus program
Lead a restaurant with weekly pay, free shift meals, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and medical/dental/vision. Designed for managers ready to grow quickly.
Crew Member
- Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time (part-time also noted)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role with real growth—80% of managers start as crew. Includes free meals, tips, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and holiday closures.
Professional Pet Groomer – Pet Spa Team (Part-Time)
- Employer: PetSuites / NVA Pet Resorts
- Location: PetSuites Wendover, 1415 N Wendover Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Commission-based + tips (exact rate not listed)
Part-time grooming role with an established client base, employee pet care discounts, and access to advanced training through Paragon Pet Grooming School.
Host / Food Runner
- Employer: Seoul Food Pocha
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $11–$15/hr
Split role greeting guests and running food at a lively Korean concept. Must be 18+, team-oriented, and able to work varied shifts including weekends.
Kitchen Helper / Dishwasher
- Employer: Sushiya Japan
- Location: Arboretum Shopping Center, 8200 Providence Rd Ste. 500, Charlotte, NC 28277
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house support role in a sushi restaurant—great entry into kitchen work if you’re reliable and don’t mind staying busy.
Lead Bartender
- Employer: Dram & Draught
- Location: Charlotte, NC 28203
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: From $10/hr (plus likely tips; base only listed)
Hands-on head bartender role at a craft cocktail and whiskey bar, focused on leadership, menu development, and guest experience.
FOH Manager
- Employer: Kindred Restaurant Group – milkbread
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $52,500–$55,000/year
Front-of-house leadership role with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and employee discounts. Great for someone energetic with a heart for hospitality; management experience is a plus but not required.
Fast Track General Manager
- Employer: Arby’s
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Not specified (GM role; typically full-time)
- Pay: $17–$24/hr
Another listing for the same GM track with Arby’s, emphasizing weekly pay, bonuses, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and medical/dental/vision for experienced managers.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte spots are filling roles fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.