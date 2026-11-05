🍽️ Multiple Charlotte Hospitality Jobs From $15–$70K+

Charlotte’s food scene is booming, and a lot of spots are hiring right now—from fast casual to fine dining to pet spas. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Levy Restaurants

Levy Restaurants Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead guest experience for all food & beverage at the home of the Charlotte Hornets. Big leadership role focused on service standards, training, and high-profile events, with a full benefits package through Compass/Levy.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support meal prep and service in a long‑term care facility. Good fit if you want steady hours, hands-on training, and healthcare‑related experience without needing prior kitchen work.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook nutritious meals for residents, manage kitchen cleanliness, and follow set menus. Ideal if you have cooking experience and want a stable, mission-driven setting.

Employer: Giacomos Italian Restaurant

Location: University area, Charlotte, NC

University area, Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time (4 days/week, 10–11 hr shifts)

Pay: About $16–$20/hr (base $3/hr + tips, est. $400–$650/week)

Family-owned Italian spot with strong tip potential and a predictable 4‑day schedule. Great if you have at least 1–2 years serving experience and like a fast-paced, team-first dining room.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year

Run events from planning through execution—budgets, vendors, catering, and guest services. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, HSA, and PTO, ideal for someone with strong project and client management skills.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hr + tips, weekly pay

Rotate through all stations, from grill to cashier, in a busy, growth-focused brand. Offers meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and lots of training.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare

Location: Atrium Health Carolinas Rehab, Charlotte, NC

Atrium Health Carolinas Rehab, Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85/hr

Make espresso drinks and handle POS in a hospital café setting. Includes growth opportunities, shift meal, free parking, and access to Compass Group benefits.

Employer: Morton’s The Steakhouse

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Not specified (restaurant hourly)

Not specified (restaurant hourly) Pay: $20–$26/hr (non-tipped)

Fine-dining line cook role with strong hourly pay, structured training, and advancement potential within the Landry’s group.

Employer: Morton’s The Steakhouse

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Not specified (restaurant hourly)

Not specified (restaurant hourly) Pay: $16–$20/hr + tips

Be the first face guests see at a classic steakhouse. Good for someone polished, guest-focused, and comfortable in a fast-paced, upscale setting.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach team members, and drive guest experience. Perks include competitive pay, flexible hours, closed Sundays, and college scholarship opportunities.

Employer: McDonald’s (Ice Age Management, Inc. franchise)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a high-volume restaurant, lead department managers, and own results in quality, service, and cleanliness. Offers health insurance, paid training, vacation, 401(k), tuition assistance, and free meals.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee multiple Chipotle locations, focusing on operations, people development, and food safety. Includes company car or mileage, quarterly bonus, tuition assistance, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$24/hr + bonus program

Lead a restaurant with weekly pay, free shift meals, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and medical/dental/vision. Designed for managers ready to grow quickly.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time (part-time also noted)

(part-time also noted) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role with real growth—80% of managers start as crew. Includes free meals, tips, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and holiday closures.

Employer: PetSuites / NVA Pet Resorts

Location: PetSuites Wendover, 1415 N Wendover Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205

PetSuites Wendover, 1415 N Wendover Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205 Type: Part-time

Pay: Commission-based + tips (exact rate not listed)

Part-time grooming role with an established client base, employee pet care discounts, and access to advanced training through Paragon Pet Grooming School.

Employer: Seoul Food Pocha

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time

Pay: $11–$15/hr

Split role greeting guests and running food at a lively Korean concept. Must be 18+, team-oriented, and able to work varied shifts including weekends.

Employer: Sushiya Japan

Location: Arboretum Shopping Center, 8200 Providence Rd Ste. 500, Charlotte, NC 28277

Arboretum Shopping Center, 8200 Providence Rd Ste. 500, Charlotte, NC 28277 Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house support role in a sushi restaurant—great entry into kitchen work if you’re reliable and don’t mind staying busy.

Employer: Dram & Draught

Location: Charlotte, NC 28203

Charlotte, NC 28203 Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: From $10/hr (plus likely tips; base only listed)

Hands-on head bartender role at a craft cocktail and whiskey bar, focused on leadership, menu development, and guest experience.

Employer: Kindred Restaurant Group – milkbread

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,500–$55,000/year

Front-of-house leadership role with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and employee discounts. Great for someone energetic with a heart for hospitality; management experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Type: Not specified (GM role; typically full-time)

Not specified (GM role; typically full-time) Pay: $17–$24/hr

Another listing for the same GM track with Arby’s, emphasizing weekly pay, bonuses, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and medical/dental/vision for experienced managers.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte spots are filling roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.