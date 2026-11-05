🎓 Charlotte NC Education Jobs – Multiple Roles From Pre‑K to Professor

Charlotte’s education scene is busy right now—from early childhood to R1 research, there’s a wide mix of roles for people who love teaching and learning.

Below are several standout openings in Charlotte, NC across schools, universities, healthcare, and community settings.

Employer: Atrium Health (Advocate Health)

Atrium Health (Advocate Health) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time (M–F, 8–5 with occasional evenings/weekends)

(M–F, 8–5 with occasional evenings/weekends) Salary: $33.05–$49.60/hour

Why it’s interesting: Plan and run accredited workshops for doctors and other healthcare pros through the South Piedmont AHEC. Great fit if you enjoy adult learning, event coordination, and working with clinical leaders.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Hybrid – Charlotte, NC (also other cities, but this posting includes Charlotte)

(also other cities, but this posting includes Charlotte) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Design cybersecurity training, campaigns, and gamified learning for employees. Ideal if you blend instructional design + communications + tech and want to turn complex security topics into clear, engaging lessons.

Employer: UNC Charlotte – Department of Biological Sciences

Location: Charlotte, NC (Woodward Hall)

Type: Temporary, Part-time (Adjunct)

Salary: Varies

Why it’s interesting: Teach specific undergrad or grad biology courses on a semester basis starting Spring/Summer 2027. Good option if you have an MS or PhD in Biology (or related field) and want flexible university teaching without a full-time load.

Employer: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 9‑month faculty (Associate or Full Professor)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: High-profile endowed role in Functional Materials or Polymer Chemistry at an R1 research university. Lead an internationally recognized, externally funded lab and teach while mentoring grad and undergrad students. Apply by January 11, 2027 for full consideration.

Employer: Northeastern University – School of Nursing

Location: Charlotte, NC campus

Type: Full-time, non-tenure track (Assistant/Associate/Clinical Professor)

Salary: $96,000–$143,000/year (depending on rank)

(depending on rank) Why it’s interesting: Multiple openings to teach prelicensure nursing in lab, simulation, classroom, and clinical settings. Strong fit for RNs with a master’s in nursing (doctorate preferred) who enjoy hands-on teaching and working with diverse, global student groups.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: From $13/hour

Why it’s interesting: Direct care role with infants and young children—planning activities, supervising routines, and updating parents. Good entry point if you have childcare or babysitting experience and want to grow in early childhood education.

Employer: Cadence Education

Location: 2726 W Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.50–$18.50/hour

Why it’s interesting: Work in a structured early learning center with strong benefits, 50% childcare discount, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition support. Great for someone 18+ with daycare or preschool experience who wants a stable, growth-focused role.

Employer: Torch Fitness by Valet Living

Location: Cortland NoDa, 1700 North Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Type: Contract

Salary: $35–$40 per 45‑minute class

Why it’s interesting: Lead small-group bootcamp/toning/mobility classes in a residential community. Flexible side gig for certified fitness pros who like teaching and want to build their brand with evening and Saturday morning classes.

Employer: Ramsey Peele

Location: 6025 Clarke Creek Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28269

Type: Part-time (about 22.5 hours/week)

Salary: $15–$20/hour

Why it’s interesting: Afternoon role with Pre‑K (ages 4–5), running centers, snack, outdoor play, and enrichment. Nice fit if you want consistent hours after school, enjoy social‑emotional learning, and can complete NC childcare background checks.

Employer: Living Through My Dreams, LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC (travel to homes/daycares/community sites)

Type: Part-time, Contract

Salary: From $32/hour

Why it’s interesting: Work with infants and toddlers (birth–3) with developmental needs, following IFSPs and coaching families. Highly flexible caseload built around your schedule—great for folks with a BA/MA in Early Childhood, Special Ed, Psychology, Social Work, or related fields.

Employer: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 10‑month

Salary: Certified teacher scale (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Why it’s interesting: Core classroom role teaching high school math with full district support—PLCs, professional development, and benefits. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s degree and NC math (9–12) teaching license or eligibility.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.