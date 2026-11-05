undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Charlotte Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Charlotte’s service and retail scene is buzzing right now—lots of front-line roles plus several leadership and call-center careers if you’re ready to level up.
Here are some of the best customer service & retail openings hiring in Charlotte, NC:
Customer Service Center Operations/Finance Manager – Tolling
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a high-volume call center for tolling operations—own KPIs, staffing, SLAs, and customer experience. Great fit if you’ve run a 100+ agent center and want a senior role with big impact.
Customer Service Rep (Bilingual Spanish/English) – On-Site
Employer: Concentrix
Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20–$23/hr + incentives
Support a major brand handling calls in Spanish and English—roadside help, warranties, and general questions. Paid training, bonuses, and strong internal promotion make this ideal if you want a long-term call center career.
Client Relationship Associate
Employer: Vanguard
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Total First-Year Compensation: ~$74,500–$77,500 (base $52,000–$55,000 + bonus potential)
Answer inbound calls from investors and guide them through key money moments while you earn your SIE, Series 7 & 63 with fully paid training. Great for service pros wanting to break into finance.
Specialty Beauty Advisor – Clinique
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
If you love makeup and skincare, you’ll focus on the Clinique brand—doing applications, demos, and events while building a loyal client list. Perfect mix of artistry, sales, and guest experience.
Full Time Store Associate – Monroe Rd.
Employer: Lidl US
Location: Charlotte, NC (Monroe Rd.)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.50/hr + benefits & 10% employee discount
Hands-on grocery role where you’ll do a bit of everything: register, stocking, bakery, produce, and promos. Strong benefits and training if you want stable, fast-paced retail work.
Head Cashier
Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the front-end team at a natural foods grocer—support cashiers, handle customer issues, and keep lines moving. Comes with store discount, DailyPay access, and growth paths into store leadership.
Universal Banker – Freedom Drive
Employer: Truist
Location: Charlotte, NC (Freedom Dr. branch)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend teller work and sales—handle transactions, teach customers digital banking, and help match them with the right products. Good step if you’ve got cash-handling and want a banking career.
Senior Customer Service Representative
Employer: Biotage
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, ~3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role supporting life sciences customers from order to delivery, returns, and credits. You’ll be the go-to for complex issues and help guide the CS team—great for detail-oriented pros with 4+ years’ experience.
Customer Service Representative – Mallard Creek Rd (Overnights)
Employer: Circle K
Location: 10409 Mallard Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC
Type: Part-time (overnights, weekdays + weekends)
Salary: Not listed
Overnight convenience store role: run the register, keep the store clean, and help customers. Weekly pay, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement make this solid if you like late-night shifts.
Customer Service Representative – S Tryon St (Evenings)
Employer: Circle K
Location: 9424 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Type: Part-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)
Salary: Not listed
Similar CSR role on the south side—great if you want evening hours with a mix of cashiering, light cleaning, and customer interaction, plus benefits eligibility and weekly pay.
PT SCO Ambassador – Store 1365
Employer: Food Lion
Location: 7004 E W T Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-end role focused on self-checkout (SCO)—help customers use the machines, troubleshoot issues, and keep lines moving. Good fit if you like techy, customer-facing work.
Head of Global Support
Employer: Cloudbeds
Location: Charlotte, NC (remote-first; US-based comp range)
Type: Full-time
Compensation (US-based): $160,000–$220,000+ depending on experience
Executive role leading a 130+ person global support org for hotel software—own queue health, AI strategy, CSAT, and multi-region teams. Ideal for seasoned support leaders with deep contact center and SaaS experience.
Store Manager
Employer: Circle K
Location: 4500 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run the whole convenience store operation—hiring, scheduling, P&L, merchandising, and community presence. Best for experienced retail leaders ready for full store ownership.
Director of Call Center Operations
Employer: NearU
Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead NearU’s National Booking & Contact Center for HVAC/plumbing/electrical services. You’ll own workforce management, AI/automation, and multi-location performance—great for data-driven leaders in appointment-based call centers.
Sales Lead (Sr. Optical Specialist)
Employer: Visionworks of America
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $13.70–$18.47/hr
Be the lead on the sales floor in an optical shop—help patients choose eyewear, measure fits, and support daily operations. Good step up if you have at least 12 months optical experience.
Part-Time Manager
Employer: Claire’s
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Trendy accessories + piercing role where you help run the store, pierce ears, drive sales, and keep visuals on point. Perfect if you love fashion, social media trends, and flexible hours.
Sales Associate – CosmoProf Store #66323
Employer: CosmoProf Beauty
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Help beauty pros shop for hair and beauty supplies, recommend products, and keep displays sharp. Comes with product discounts and strong product training.
Salon Coordinator – SouthPark Mall
Employer: Belk
Location: SouthPark Mall, Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run the front desk of a busy salon—answer phones, book appointments, check out guests, and suggest retail products. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and love the salon vibe.
Associate Manager
Employer: J.Crew Factory
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $24.00–$30.00/hr
Key leadership role in a fashion store—own a business area (like visuals or operations), coach the team, and help hit sales goals. Strong discount and benefits for style lovers.
Hair Stylist – SouthPark Mall
Employer: Belk
Location: SouthPark Mall, Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (commission/service-based; license required)
Provide professional hair services in a high-traffic mall salon, with ongoing education and support to grow your book. Ideal if you’re licensed and want steady walk-in traffic plus retail opportunities.
If something here feels like your next move, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.