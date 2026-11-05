🛒 Charlotte Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charlotte’s service and retail scene is buzzing right now—lots of front-line roles plus several leadership and call-center careers if you’re ready to level up.

Here are some of the best customer service & retail openings hiring in Charlotte, NC:

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-volume call center for tolling operations—own KPIs, staffing, SLAs, and customer experience. Great fit if you’ve run a 100+ agent center and want a senior role with big impact.

Employer: Concentrix

Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$23/hr + incentives

Support a major brand handling calls in Spanish and English—roadside help, warranties, and general questions. Paid training, bonuses, and strong internal promotion make this ideal if you want a long-term call center career.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Total First-Year Compensation: ~$74,500–$77,500 (base $52,000–$55,000 + bonus potential)

Answer inbound calls from investors and guide them through key money moments while you earn your SIE, Series 7 & 63 with fully paid training. Great for service pros wanting to break into finance.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

If you love makeup and skincare, you’ll focus on the Clinique brand—doing applications, demos, and events while building a loyal client list. Perfect mix of artistry, sales, and guest experience.

Employer: Lidl US

Location: Charlotte, NC (Monroe Rd.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50/hr + benefits & 10% employee discount

Hands-on grocery role where you’ll do a bit of everything: register, stocking, bakery, produce, and promos. Strong benefits and training if you want stable, fast-paced retail work.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end team at a natural foods grocer—support cashiers, handle customer issues, and keep lines moving. Comes with store discount, DailyPay access, and growth paths into store leadership.

Employer: Truist

Location: Charlotte, NC (Freedom Dr. branch)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend teller work and sales—handle transactions, teach customers digital banking, and help match them with the right products. Good step if you’ve got cash-handling and want a banking career.

Employer: Biotage

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, ~3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role supporting life sciences customers from order to delivery, returns, and credits. You’ll be the go-to for complex issues and help guide the CS team—great for detail-oriented pros with 4+ years’ experience.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 10409 Mallard Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time (overnights, weekdays + weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Overnight convenience store role: run the register, keep the store clean, and help customers. Weekly pay, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement make this solid if you like late-night shifts.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 9424 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Similar CSR role on the south side—great if you want evening hours with a mix of cashiering, light cleaning, and customer interaction, plus benefits eligibility and weekly pay.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 7004 E W T Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-end role focused on self-checkout (SCO)—help customers use the machines, troubleshoot issues, and keep lines moving. Good fit if you like techy, customer-facing work.

Employer: Cloudbeds

Location: Charlotte, NC (remote-first; US-based comp range)

Type: Full-time

Compensation (US-based): $160,000–$220,000+ depending on experience

Executive role leading a 130+ person global support org for hotel software—own queue health, AI strategy, CSAT, and multi-region teams. Ideal for seasoned support leaders with deep contact center and SaaS experience.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 4500 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole convenience store operation—hiring, scheduling, P&L, merchandising, and community presence. Best for experienced retail leaders ready for full store ownership.

Employer: NearU

Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead NearU’s National Booking & Contact Center for HVAC/plumbing/electrical services. You’ll own workforce management, AI/automation, and multi-location performance—great for data-driven leaders in appointment-based call centers.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.70–$18.47/hr

Be the lead on the sales floor in an optical shop—help patients choose eyewear, measure fits, and support daily operations. Good step up if you have at least 12 months optical experience.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Trendy accessories + piercing role where you help run the store, pierce ears, drive sales, and keep visuals on point. Perfect if you love fashion, social media trends, and flexible hours.

Employer: CosmoProf Beauty

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help beauty pros shop for hair and beauty supplies, recommend products, and keep displays sharp. Comes with product discounts and strong product training.

Employer: Belk

Location: SouthPark Mall, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the front desk of a busy salon—answer phones, book appointments, check out guests, and suggest retail products. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and love the salon vibe.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $24.00–$30.00/hr

Key leadership role in a fashion store—own a business area (like visuals or operations), coach the team, and help hit sales goals. Strong discount and benefits for style lovers.

Employer: Belk

Location: SouthPark Mall, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission/service-based; license required)

Provide professional hair services in a high-traffic mall salon, with ongoing education and support to grow your book. Ideal if you’re licensed and want steady walk-in traffic plus retail opportunities.

If something here feels like your next move, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.