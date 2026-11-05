🚧 Charlotte construction hiring now with multiple skilled roles

Charlotte’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand all over the city. If you like working with your hands and seeing projects come to life, this week has some solid options.

Employer: DetailNow LLC

DetailNow LLC Location: Charlotte, NC (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23/hour

Love cars and detail work? Install window tint, help with detailing, and drive customer vehicles around the facility. Comes with a company car, flexible schedule, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: DPR Construction

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Handle site prep, material handling, and general construction tasks on major projects. Great fit if you have 2–4 years construction experience and an OSHA 10 card.

Employer: The Annex Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Support ground-up multi-family builds from earthwork through punch lists. Ideal for someone with 5+ years commercial field management and strong scheduling and quality-control skills.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Lead and work alongside a crew on advanced industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects. Requires 3+ years commercial construction and 2+ years field supervision.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a top ENR mechanical contractor)

(for a top ENR mechanical contractor) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $80,000–$130,000/year

Estimate costs and bids for MEP projects with a focus on piping and HVAC. Great for pros with 5+ years MEP estimating, blueprint skills, and strong analytical chops. Includes ESOP, 401(k) with contributions, bonus, PTO, and more.

Employer: NEDERMAN

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

MIG weld and fabricate components in galvanized, mild, and stainless steel for a global clean-air manufacturer. Offers competitive pay, PTO, health insurance, 401(k), disability, and life insurance.

Employer: Sonic Automotive

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26/hour

Do collision and body repairs in a dealership shop with award-winning training and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO). Great for techs with 2+ years auto body experience.

Employer: DPR Construction

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Lead complex MEP systems across large projects, mentor teams, and drive standards and innovation. Best for folks with 6–8 years MEP coordination or building systems experience.

Employer: Cardinal Civil Contracting

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Run multiple utility punch-out crews handling repairs, inspection prep, and closeout for water, sewer, and storm systems. Needs 8+ years underground utility work and 3+ years leading crews; comes with company vehicle and full benefits.

Employer: Reliable Services USA

Location: Charlotte, NC (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$35/hour

Install and service gas, electric, tankless, and direct-vent water heaters plus light plumbing. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays, with strong focus on training and promotion from within.

Employer: McKenney's, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Lead pipefitting crews, plan daily work, coordinate with shops and other trades, and manage safety and schedules. Looking for 5+ years mechanical industry experience, OSHA 30, and proven leadership.

Employer: Turner Construction Company

Location: Charlotte, NC 28217

Type: Full-time (Salaried, Exempt)

Prepare detailed electrical/technology/low-voltage estimates from concept through final documents for major commercial projects. Best for candidates with a related degree and 3+ years estimating experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.