🤝 Charlotte Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Charlotte’s people-focused jobs are busy right now, especially in child welfare, mental health, and recovery support. If you like helping others and being out in the community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina Location: Charlotte, NC (office, homes, community; frequent travel)

(office, homes, community; frequent travel) Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Help youth in foster care find permanent, loving homes through adoption or guardianship. This role is great if you know the child welfare system, can build trust with teens and families, and like flexible hours with some evenings/weekends.

Employer: Living Through My Dreams, LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC / Mecklenburg & surrounding areas (on the road, childcare centers, natural environments)

(on the road, childcare centers, natural environments) Type: Part-time, Contract (1099)

Pay: From $45.00/hour

Provide trauma-informed therapy for young children (birth–5, and up to 12) in early intervention settings. Good fit if you’re an LCSW or LCMHC who loves play therapy, flexible scheduling, and working directly in classrooms and homes.

Employer: Monarch Healthcare

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8–5, on-call rotation)

Pay Range: From $43,888/year

Oversee daily operations in residential programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ideal if you have direct IDD/mental health experience, want to supervise staff, and like person-centered work with room to grow.

Employer: Gardenia Services, LLC (Lab1 Screening LLC listing)

Location: Charlotte, NC 28205

Type: Full-time (also offers part-time/contract options)

Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour

Lead substance use groups and individual counseling in SAIOP/SACOT programs using evidence-based practices. Great for CADC/CADC-I counselors who enjoy group work, flexible scheduling, and a recovery-focused team.

Employer: Health Plus Trans

Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site in healthcare, government, and legal settings)

(on-site in healthcare, government, and legal settings) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Use your Tigrigna and English skills to support clear communication in medical, legal, and social service appointments. Good match if you’re bilingual, calm under pressure, and want flexible, assignment-based work.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.