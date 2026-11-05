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🤝 Charlotte Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Charlotte’s people-focused jobs are busy right now, especially in child welfare, mental health, and recovery support. If you like helping others and being out in the community, these roles are worth a look.
CHILD FOCUSED RECRUITER (54743)
- Employer: Children’s Home Society of North Carolina
- Location: Charlotte, NC (office, homes, community; frequent travel)
- Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Help youth in foster care find permanent, loving homes through adoption or guardianship. This role is great if you know the child welfare system, can build trust with teens and families, and like flexible hours with some evenings/weekends.
Outpatient Licensed Clinical Social Worker
- Employer: Living Through My Dreams, LLC
- Location: Charlotte, NC / Mecklenburg & surrounding areas (on the road, childcare centers, natural environments)
- Type: Part-time, Contract (1099)
- Pay: From $45.00/hour
Provide trauma-informed therapy for young children (birth–5, and up to 12) in early intervention settings. Good fit if you’re an LCSW or LCMHC who loves play therapy, flexible scheduling, and working directly in classrooms and homes.
174 Residential Manager
- Employer: Monarch Healthcare
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8–5, on-call rotation)
- Pay Range: From $43,888/year
Oversee daily operations in residential programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ideal if you have direct IDD/mental health experience, want to supervise staff, and like person-centered work with room to grow.
CADC/CADC-I Counselor – SAIOP/SACOT Program
- Employer: Gardenia Services, LLC (Lab1 Screening LLC listing)
- Location: Charlotte, NC 28205
- Type: Full-time (also offers part-time/contract options)
- Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour
Lead substance use groups and individual counseling in SAIOP/SACOT programs using evidence-based practices. Great for CADC/CADC-I counselors who enjoy group work, flexible scheduling, and a recovery-focused team.
Tigrigna Interpreter
- Employer: Health Plus Trans
- Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site in healthcare, government, and legal settings)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Use your Tigrigna and English skills to support clear communication in medical, legal, and social service appointments. Good match if you’re bilingual, calm under pressure, and want flexible, assignment-based work.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.