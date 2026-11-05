🎨 Charlotte Arts & Design: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring Now

Charlotte’s creative scene is busy right now, with solid options for designers and media pros. If you’re ready for your next move, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gensler

Gensler Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on purposeful, beautiful interior spaces with a global design firm. You’ll handle everything from space planning and 3D modeling in Revit/SketchUp to FF&E selection, and you’ll mentor junior teammates in a busy, design-focused office.

Employer: Allspring Global Investments

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 4 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range $85,000 – $115,000

Design clean, on-brand visuals for presentations, print, digital, and internal/external comms at a major investment firm. Great fit if you’re strong in PowerPoint, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Figma and enjoy turning complex data into clear visual stories.

Employer: Hearst Television, Charlotte

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Support the Ad Operations team by managing commercial copy and traffic instructions for a network of TV stations. This role comes with extensive training, medical, dental, 401(k), and room to grow in broadcast media.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles often open up inside once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.