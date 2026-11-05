🏗️ Charlotte Engineering Jobs $80K+ – Multiple Roles, Some Remote

Charlotte’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of power, energy, and building design roles, plus a few fully remote options tied to local teams.

Here are several strong openings worth a look:

Employer: gpac (for an established electrical contractor)

Location: Remote, supporting Charlotte, NC projects

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$115,000

Work from anywhere while coordinating BIM models for commercial and industrial electrical projects. Ideal if you’re fluent in Revit/Navisworks and want a long‑term, fully remote role with solid benefits.

Employer: Gensler

Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (Gensler notes market-based base salary + bonuses)

Lead interior architecture projects for workplaces, retail, government, and more. Great fit if you have 10+ years in commercial interiors, enjoy client-facing work, and want strong benefits and professional development support.

Employer: Stratus®

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role providing technical leadership on mechanical or electrical designs across civic, industrial, transportation, and water projects. Good for 7–10+ years experience and those who like mentoring and multi‑discipline coordination.

Employer: The Haskell Company

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid‑level electrical engineer role (3–8 years) working on healthcare, industrial, and infrastructure projects. You’ll handle power, lighting, fire alarm, and low‑voltage systems with a mix of design and construction administration.

Employer: The Haskell Company

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex electrical designs and mentor a team while managing budgets and schedules. Best for 8+ years experience and a PE, with deep knowledge of power distribution, emergency systems, and low‑voltage/security.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Charlotte, NC or remote in Eastern Time (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$140,000

Design and review transmission & distribution substations, focusing on physical and/or protection & control. Great if you have 5–7 years in utility substations and want flexible location plus big‑firm benefits.

Employer: Modis (staffing for automotive client)

Location: Charlotte, NC (onsite, hybrid week)

Type: Contract, ~36 months

Pay: $50–$56/hour (W2)

Lead design of bumper and fascia systems for an all‑electric truck/SUV program. Ideal for 10+ years in exterior automotive components and strong CATIA/Teamcenter skills.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,762–$129,498

Work on nuclear power plant electrical system upgrades and studies (short circuit, relay settings, AC/DC power). Good for engineers with 5+ years in power plants who want long‑term, clean‑energy work.

Employer: Siemens Energy

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Analyze and model turbine blades/vanes to predict remaining life and optimize repairs. Great match if you have 8+ years plus strong FEA, CAD, and fracture mechanics experience.

Employer: Stratus®

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on site design role preparing grading, drainage, utilities, and erosion control plans using Civil 3D. A good step for someone with 3–5 years in civil design who wants growth and mentorship.

Employer: Siemens Energy

Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site, shift flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Test and troubleshoot power transformers in a major manufacturing facility. Best for 5+ years in high‑voltage testing and those who like hands‑on lab and field work.

Employer: SWCA Environmental Consultants

Location: Hybrid near Charlotte, NC (and other listed cities)

Type: Full-time, hourly (non‑exempt)

Pay: $26.75–$34.78/hour

Entry‑level water resources role doing hydrology/hydraulics, flood modeling, and restoration support. Great for recent grads in civil/environmental/biological/coastal engineering with interest in HEC‑RAS, HEC‑HMS, GIS, Python.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,353–$113,595

Design medium- and high‑voltage substations (138 kV and up), including layouts, grounding, and protection & controls. Good for engineers with 3+ years in MV systems looking to deepen utility‑grid experience.

Employer: RealREPP (recruiting for construction/engineering firm)

Location: Listed for Charlotte, fully remote

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$190,000

Lead a large VDC structural steel team (50+ people) on major industrial projects like data centers. Requires deep steel detailing, Revit/Navisworks/Advance Steel skills and experience managing big, distributed teams.

Employer: Duffy‑Magas + Associates

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Custom residential role taking projects from concept through construction. Best for architects with 5+ years experience, strong ArchiCAD/BIM skills, and a passion for high‑end single‑family homes.

Employer: Emerson (Power & Water Solutions)

Location: Based in Charlotte, NC, heavy travel (up to 75%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel to power and water plants to install and support DCS and control systems. Good fit if you have 2+ years with controls/PLC/DCS and like customer‑facing, on‑the‑road work.

Employer: Custom Mechanical Solutions (CMS)

Location: Fully remote (US), travel 10–20%

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$125,000 + discretionary bonus

Own the field‑to‑factory quality loop for custom commercial/industrial HVAC equipment. Great for engineers with 3+ years in quality/reliability or field investigations who want a remote, cross‑functional role.

Employer: Satellite Services, Inc. (SSI)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$130,000

Lead HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection design teams on building projects and help grow the business. Ideal for 10+ years in MEP consulting and a NC PE or eligibility.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Location: US Remote (prefers Central/Midwest; listed near Charlotte)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000–$125,000 + incentives

Support and integrate precision fastening tools and MES/PLC systems at customer plants. Great for engineers with 5+ years in MES, digital I/O, and industrial networks (Profinet/EtherNet/IP), who enjoy travel and customer interaction.

Employer: ATLAS SURVEYING INC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

No experience needed—get trained on survey instruments, GPS, and total stations while working outdoors on development and infrastructure projects. Good starting point if you want to break into surveying and don’t mind physical field work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.