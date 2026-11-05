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🏗️ Charlotte Engineering Jobs $80K+ – Multiple Roles, Some Remote
Charlotte’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of power, energy, and building design roles, plus a few fully remote options tied to local teams.
Here are several strong openings worth a look:
Electrical BIM Coordinator – 100% Remote
Employer: gpac (for an established electrical contractor)
Location: Remote, supporting Charlotte, NC projects
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000–$115,000
Work from anywhere while coordinating BIM models for commercial and industrial electrical projects. Ideal if you’re fluent in Revit/Navisworks and want a long‑term, fully remote role with solid benefits.
Project Manager (Interior Architecture & Design)
Employer: Gensler
Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (Gensler notes market-based base salary + bonuses)
Lead interior architecture projects for workplaces, retail, government, and more. Great fit if you have 10+ years in commercial interiors, enjoy client-facing work, and want strong benefits and professional development support.
Senior Engineer – Mechanical/Electrical
Employer: Stratus®
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior role providing technical leadership on mechanical or electrical designs across civic, industrial, transportation, and water projects. Good for 7–10+ years experience and those who like mentoring and multi‑discipline coordination.
Electrical Engineer
Employer: The Haskell Company
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Mid‑level electrical engineer role (3–8 years) working on healthcare, industrial, and infrastructure projects. You’ll handle power, lighting, fire alarm, and low‑voltage systems with a mix of design and construction administration.
Senior Electrical Engineer
Employer: The Haskell Company
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead complex electrical designs and mentor a team while managing budgets and schedules. Best for 8+ years experience and a PE, with deep knowledge of power distribution, emergency systems, and low‑voltage/security.
Senior Substation P&C Engineer
Employer: WSP USA
Location: Charlotte, NC or remote in Eastern Time (US)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$140,000
Design and review transmission & distribution substations, focusing on physical and/or protection & control. Great if you have 5–7 years in utility substations and want flexible location plus big‑firm benefits.
Sr. Engineer, Bumper Systems (Exterior)
Employer: Modis (staffing for automotive client)
Location: Charlotte, NC (onsite, hybrid week)
Type: Contract, ~36 months
Pay: $50–$56/hour (W2)
Lead design of bumper and fascia systems for an all‑electric truck/SUV program. Ideal for 10+ years in exterior automotive components and strong CATIA/Teamcenter skills.
Senior Electrical Engineer 1 – Nuclear
Employer: Sargent & Lundy
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $84,762–$129,498
Work on nuclear power plant electrical system upgrades and studies (short circuit, relay settings, AC/DC power). Good for engineers with 5+ years in power plants who want long‑term, clean‑energy work.
Senior Repair Lifing Engineer – Gas Turbines
Employer: Siemens Energy
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Analyze and model turbine blades/vanes to predict remaining life and optimize repairs. Great match if you have 8+ years plus strong FEA, CAD, and fracture mechanics experience.
Civil Design Engineer
Employer: Stratus®
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on site design role preparing grading, drainage, utilities, and erosion control plans using Civil 3D. A good step for someone with 3–5 years in civil design who wants growth and mentorship.
High Voltage Test Engineer II – Power Transformers
Employer: Siemens Energy
Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site, shift flexibility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Test and troubleshoot power transformers in a major manufacturing facility. Best for 5+ years in high‑voltage testing and those who like hands‑on lab and field work.
Assistant Staff Water Resources Engineer
Employer: SWCA Environmental Consultants
Location: Hybrid near Charlotte, NC (and other listed cities)
Type: Full-time, hourly (non‑exempt)
Pay: $26.75–$34.78/hour
Entry‑level water resources role doing hydrology/hydraulics, flood modeling, and restoration support. Great for recent grads in civil/environmental/biological/coastal engineering with interest in HEC‑RAS, HEC‑HMS, GIS, Python.
Substation Engineer 3 – Grid
Employer: Sargent & Lundy
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $74,353–$113,595
Design medium- and high‑voltage substations (138 kV and up), including layouts, grounding, and protection & controls. Good for engineers with 3+ years in MV systems looking to deepen utility‑grid experience.
Structural Steel VDC Manager – Remote
Employer: RealREPP (recruiting for construction/engineering firm)
Location: Listed for Charlotte, fully remote
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$190,000
Lead a large VDC structural steel team (50+ people) on major industrial projects like data centers. Requires deep steel detailing, Revit/Navisworks/Advance Steel skills and experience managing big, distributed teams.
Project Architect / Architectural Designer – Residential
Employer: Duffy‑Magas + Associates
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Custom residential role taking projects from concept through construction. Best for architects with 5+ years experience, strong ArchiCAD/BIM skills, and a passion for high‑end single‑family homes.
Field Service Engineer – Control Systems
Employer: Emerson (Power & Water Solutions)
Location: Based in Charlotte, NC, heavy travel (up to 75%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Travel to power and water plants to install and support DCS and control systems. Good fit if you have 2+ years with controls/PLC/DCS and like customer‑facing, on‑the‑road work.
Quality & Reliability Engineer – HVAC (Remote)
Employer: Custom Mechanical Solutions (CMS)
Location: Fully remote (US), travel 10–20%
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000–$125,000 + discretionary bonus
Own the field‑to‑factory quality loop for custom commercial/industrial HVAC equipment. Great for engineers with 3+ years in quality/reliability or field investigations who want a remote, cross‑functional role.
Sr Mechanical Engineer / Team Leader – Building Systems
Employer: Satellite Services, Inc. (SSI)
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$130,000
Lead HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection design teams on building projects and help grow the business. Ideal for 10+ years in MEP consulting and a NC PE or eligibility.
Field Service Engineer – Connected Manufacturing
Employer: Ingersoll Rand
Location: US Remote (prefers Central/Midwest; listed near Charlotte)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $97,000–$125,000 + incentives
Support and integrate precision fastening tools and MES/PLC systems at customer plants. Great for engineers with 5+ years in MES, digital I/O, and industrial networks (Profinet/EtherNet/IP), who enjoy travel and customer interaction.
Entry-Level Instrument Operator – Land Surveying
Employer: ATLAS SURVEYING INC
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
No experience needed—get trained on survey instruments, GPS, and total stations while working outdoors on development and infrastructure projects. Good starting point if you want to break into surveying and don’t mind physical field work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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