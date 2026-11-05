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📋 Charlotte Admin & Clerical Jobs With Multiple Openings
Charlotte’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, housing, and professional services. Here are several solid roles where organized, detail‑oriented people can really shine.
Registrar – Patient Access (FT, $20.80–$31.20/hr)
Employer: Atrium Health / Advocate Health
Location: Charlotte, NC (Carolinas Medical Center)
Type: Full‑time, benefits‑eligible
Pay: $20.80–$31.20 per hour
Weekday 6:00 am–2:30 pm schedule registering patients, verifying orders, collecting payments, and keeping the waiting area running smoothly in a fast‑paced hospital setting. Comes with strong health, retirement, PTO, and education benefits.
Executive Personal Assistant (PT, $1,600–$1,800/month)
Employer: The Ship Group Holdings
Location: Charlotte, NC (in‑person)
Type: Part‑time, 20 guaranteed hours/week
Pay: $1,600–$1,800 per month
Support an executive with both business and personal tasks—calendar management, errands, coordination with vendors, and document prep. Good fit if you’re discreet, proactive, and like variety in your day.
Administrative Assistant – Housing ($15.50–$17.50/hr)
Employer: YWCA Central Carolinas
Location: Charlotte, NC (Park Road campus)
Type: Full‑time, on‑site
Pay: $15.50–$17.50 per hour
Provide admin support for transitional housing programs—data entry, rent processing, orientations, volunteer coordination, and event support. Great if you want office work that directly supports women and families facing homelessness, with strong benefits and PTO.
Clinical Services Coordinator – Levine Children’s (PRN)
Employer: Atrium Health / Advocate Health
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: PRN/Part‑time, 8–20 hrs/week, no benefits
Pay: $20.80–$31.20 per hour
Coordinate clinic admin for a pediatric cardiology center—registration, scheduling, EMR, compliance tracking, and supporting clinic improvements. Requires 4+ years clinical duties and 2+ years clerical experience.
Legal Data Services Specialist / Editor
Employer: Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full‑time (11:00 am–8:00 pm EST, some extra hours)
Advanced document production and proofreading for a law firm—contracts, pleadings, presentations, and more. Ideal if you love editing, formatting, and catching tiny errors while working in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Adobe.
Executive Administrative Assistant – Charlotte
Employer: Huntington National Bank
Location: Charlotte, NC (office‑based)
Type: Full‑time, non‑exempt
Support a bank executive with complex scheduling, reports, correspondence, and special projects like budgeting. Best for someone with 5+ years admin experience who’s comfortable in a fast‑paced, corporate environment.
Administrative Coordinator – Tree Care Office
Employer: Bartlett Tree Experts
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full‑time
Work in a busy tree‑care office handling phones, customer service, scheduling, and data entry while supporting arborists. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and growth in a long‑standing, safety‑focused company.
Weekend Receptionist
Employer: Pine Crest Health & Rehabilitation
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Weekend / Part‑time
Be the front‑desk face of a rehab facility—greeting visitors, answering multi‑line phones, escorting guests, and handling light admin work. Competitive pay with PTO, 401(k), daily pay option, and a focus on growth and wellness.
Medical Receptionist – Steele Creek
Employer: DOCS Dermatology Group
Location: Steele Creek, NC
Type: Not listed (front‑desk clinical office role)
Front desk in a dermatology practice—phones, check‑in/out, insurance info, EHR data entry, scheduling, and collecting copays. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, life insurance, EAP, and PTO.
Part‑Time Receptionist – Dermatology
Employer: DOCS Dermatology Group
Location: Steele Creek, NC
Type: Part‑time
Schedule: Mon–Wed 7:45 am–4 pm; one Fri/month 7:45 am–1 pm
Similar duties to the full medical receptionist role—phones, scheduling, EHR, and payments—with a steady daytime part‑time schedule and the same benefits package.
Front Desk Receptionist – Dog Grooming Salon ($18–$20/hr)
Employer: The Dog Salon
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full‑time or Part‑time (18–32 hrs/week)
Pay: $18–$20 per hour
Busy, hands‑on front desk role greeting clients, scheduling, handling payments, and safely managing dogs during pickup. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, love dogs, and want a flexible schedule with 401(k), PTO, and a mix of opening/closing shifts.
Retail Real Estate Leasing Assistant
Employer: Big V Property Group
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Not listed (office‑based admin)
Support the leasing team with lease documents, reports, Salesforce entries, tenant communication, and marketing materials. Good fit if you’re organized, tech‑savvy, and interested in commercial real estate, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO.
Administrative Assistant – Office‑Based ($125K–$130K/yr)
Employer: Not listed
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full‑time, in‑office
Pay: $125,000–$130,000 per year
General office support role handling email, documents, data entry, scheduling, filing, and supply management. Training is provided, and benefits include 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and parental leave.
Medical Receptionist – Dermatology ($20/hr)
Employer: Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full‑time, in‑office
Pay: $20.00 per hour (firm)
Schedule: Mon–Thu 6:45 am–4:00 pm; Fri 6:45 am–12:00 pm (rotating Fridays off once trained)
Front desk role in a dermatology practice—check‑in/out, phones, EHR, insurance info, payments, and fax distribution. Great for high‑energy multitaskers; offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.
Office Administrator – Base Pay + Uncapped Commission
Employer: Kind Heart Healthcare Solutions / Kindheart Homecare LLC
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Part‑time, 25–35 hrs/week
Pay: $14.00–$17.50 per hour + uncapped commission
Keep a homecare office organized while also earning commission for new clients, caregivers, and facility partners. Weekday hours, field visits, and outreach—ideal if you’re organized, like light sales, and want income upside.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring actively.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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