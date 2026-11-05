📋 Charlotte Admin & Clerical Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charlotte’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, housing, and professional services. Here are several solid roles where organized, detail‑oriented people can really shine.

Employer: Atrium Health / Advocate Health

Location: Charlotte, NC (Carolinas Medical Center)

Type: Full‑time, benefits‑eligible

Pay: $20.80–$31.20 per hour

Weekday 6:00 am–2:30 pm schedule registering patients, verifying orders, collecting payments, and keeping the waiting area running smoothly in a fast‑paced hospital setting. Comes with strong health, retirement, PTO, and education benefits.

Employer: The Ship Group Holdings

Location: Charlotte, NC (in‑person)

Type: Part‑time, 20 guaranteed hours/week

Pay: $1,600–$1,800 per month

Support an executive with both business and personal tasks—calendar management, errands, coordination with vendors, and document prep. Good fit if you’re discreet, proactive, and like variety in your day.

Employer: YWCA Central Carolinas

Location: Charlotte, NC (Park Road campus)

Type: Full‑time, on‑site

Pay: $15.50–$17.50 per hour

Provide admin support for transitional housing programs—data entry, rent processing, orientations, volunteer coordination, and event support. Great if you want office work that directly supports women and families facing homelessness, with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Atrium Health / Advocate Health

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: PRN/Part‑time, 8–20 hrs/week, no benefits

Pay: $20.80–$31.20 per hour

Coordinate clinic admin for a pediatric cardiology center—registration, scheduling, EMR, compliance tracking, and supporting clinic improvements. Requires 4+ years clinical duties and 2+ years clerical experience.

Employer: Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full‑time (11:00 am–8:00 pm EST, some extra hours)

Advanced document production and proofreading for a law firm—contracts, pleadings, presentations, and more. Ideal if you love editing, formatting, and catching tiny errors while working in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Adobe.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Charlotte, NC (office‑based)

Type: Full‑time, non‑exempt

Support a bank executive with complex scheduling, reports, correspondence, and special projects like budgeting. Best for someone with 5+ years admin experience who’s comfortable in a fast‑paced, corporate environment.

Employer: Bartlett Tree Experts

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full‑time

Work in a busy tree‑care office handling phones, customer service, scheduling, and data entry while supporting arborists. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and growth in a long‑standing, safety‑focused company.

Employer: Pine Crest Health & Rehabilitation

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Weekend / Part‑time

Be the front‑desk face of a rehab facility—greeting visitors, answering multi‑line phones, escorting guests, and handling light admin work. Competitive pay with PTO, 401(k), daily pay option, and a focus on growth and wellness.

Employer: DOCS Dermatology Group

Location: Steele Creek, NC

Type: Not listed (front‑desk clinical office role)

Front desk in a dermatology practice—phones, check‑in/out, insurance info, EHR data entry, scheduling, and collecting copays. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, life insurance, EAP, and PTO.

Employer: DOCS Dermatology Group

Location: Steele Creek, NC

Type: Part‑time

Schedule: Mon–Wed 7:45 am–4 pm; one Fri/month 7:45 am–1 pm

Similar duties to the full medical receptionist role—phones, scheduling, EHR, and payments—with a steady daytime part‑time schedule and the same benefits package.

Employer: The Dog Salon

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full‑time or Part‑time (18–32 hrs/week)

Pay: $18–$20 per hour

Busy, hands‑on front desk role greeting clients, scheduling, handling payments, and safely managing dogs during pickup. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, love dogs, and want a flexible schedule with 401(k), PTO, and a mix of opening/closing shifts.

Employer: Big V Property Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Not listed (office‑based admin)

Support the leasing team with lease documents, reports, Salesforce entries, tenant communication, and marketing materials. Good fit if you’re organized, tech‑savvy, and interested in commercial real estate, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full‑time, in‑office

Pay: $125,000–$130,000 per year

General office support role handling email, documents, data entry, scheduling, filing, and supply management. Training is provided, and benefits include 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full‑time, in‑office

Pay: $20.00 per hour (firm)

Schedule: Mon–Thu 6:45 am–4:00 pm; Fri 6:45 am–12:00 pm (rotating Fridays off once trained)

Front desk role in a dermatology practice—check‑in/out, phones, EHR, insurance info, payments, and fax distribution. Great for high‑energy multitaskers; offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Kind Heart Healthcare Solutions / Kindheart Homecare LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part‑time, 25–35 hrs/week

Pay: $14.00–$17.50 per hour + uncapped commission

Keep a homecare office organized while also earning commission for new clients, caregivers, and facility partners. Weekday hours, field visits, and outreach—ideal if you’re organized, like light sales, and want income upside.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring actively.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.