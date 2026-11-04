🎨 Multiple Charlotte Arts & Media Roles, $68K–$125K+

Charlotte’s creative scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in communications and digital media. If you like telling stories, making content, or shaping how brands show up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Talentway Group

Talentway Group Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role where you help plan and run PR and communication campaigns. You’ll work across teams, manage media calendars and press materials, and get hands-on experience in corporate communications with room to grow.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid; also hiring in Minneapolis, MN and St. Louis, MO)

(hybrid; also hiring in Minneapolis, MN and St. Louis, MO) Type: Full-time

Salary (Charlotte): $68,000 – $104,000 base pay range

base pay range Posting End Date: November 20, 2026 (may close early)

Mid-level internal communications role focused on employee engagement and clear messaging for Wealth & Investment Management. You’ll write stories, run newsletters, manage a comms inbox, and coordinate approvals across teams, with strong benefits and a clear pay range.

Employer: Mecklenburg County – Public Information Department

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Exempt/salaried (full-time)

Exempt/salaried (full-time) Salary Range: $83,960 – $125,939

Senior creative role leading video, photo, and livestream projects for the largest county in North Carolina. You’ll own productions from concept to final edit, work closely with County leaders and elected officials, and create content for the website, social media, internal comms, and live events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists more details on skills and tools, and you might be a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.