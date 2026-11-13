🚔 Charlotte, MI Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charlotte’s security scene is busy right now, especially around local construction projects. If you like staying alert, being outdoors, and helping people feel safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Charlotte, MI

Type: Temporary, seasonal

Pay: $17.60/hour

Shifts: Various days, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shifts (Monday–Sunday)

Various days, (Monday–Sunday) Experience: No prior security experience required (veterans and those with public safety backgrounds encouraged to apply)

(veterans and those with public safety backgrounds encouraged to apply) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid sick days

You’ll help protect construction sites by watching entrances, checking IDs, doing foot or vehicle patrols, and responding to issues as they come up. This is an unarmed role, good for someone who can be on their feet, stay alert, and likes working with both the public and a team.

If something looks interesting, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.