🛒 Charlotte, MI Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Charlotte’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or a flexible side job. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan's Heartland

Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan's Heartland Location: Charlotte, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

No late nights here—stores are open 10am–8pm Mon–Sat, 11am–6pm Sun. You’ll help customers, run the register, stock and rotate merchandise, and keep the store looking good, with added perks like store discounts, discounts at select major retailers, and financial coaching.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1642

Location: 1680 Packard Hwy, Charlotte, MI 48813

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14–$27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

This role supports customers in the Auto Care Center while they shop, with chances for advanced training and growth. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits through Live Better U, and more) plus mid-shift and closing schedules.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Charlotte, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like early mornings and staying active—stock frozen and dairy items, keep displays full and fresh, and help customers. Meijer offers weekly pay, team member discounts, paid education assistance, 401(k) with company contributions, and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.