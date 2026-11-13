📢 Learn how to protect your digital footprint

Every time you share photos, comment on social media, shop online, or keep Location Services on, you leave a “digital footprint” – a trail of data about you. That information is often collected and sold by data brokers, credit bureaus, and big tech companies.

If one of those companies has a data breach, your information can end up on the dark web, making it easier for scammers to target you or steal your identity.

You can bring an educational program called “Understanding Your Digital Footprint, Navigating the Online World Safely and Wisely” to your community in Sarasota, Bradenton, or Charlotte County.

To schedule a session for your group or community, call Lily in the Details at 941-237-0157.