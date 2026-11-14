Healthcare hiring around Charlotte, AR is steady right now, with options both in-home and fully remote. If you like caring for others, there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: HomeWell Care Services

HomeWell Care Services Location: Charlotte, AR (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support seniors with daily care, companionship, meals, and medication reminders so they can stay in their own homes. Offers flexible scheduling, paid time off, ongoing training, gas stipends, mileage reimbursement, holiday pay, benefits, and daily pay, plus a first raise at 3 months.

Employer: ComForCare Home Care Vancouver WA

ComForCare Home Care Vancouver WA Location: Charlotte, AR (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Part-time

Salary: $15–$17/hour

Part-time personal care work helping clients with daily tasks, mobility, and companionship so they can stay independent at home. Known for flexible schedules, paid orientation, PTO, bonuses, and ongoing training, with support always available in the field.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote (open to Charlotte, AR applicants)

Type: Hourly contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Use your RN or clinical informatics background to review and improve healthcare AI tools from home. Fully remote, very flexible hours, and a chance to shape how AI supports real-world nursing workflows and documentation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in our area tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.