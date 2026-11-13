Charlotte’s sales and tech market is buzzing right now, with strong demand for people who can sell complex solutions and build long-term client relationships. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: MongoDB

MongoDB Location: Charlotte, AR (hybrid; also open to RDU, Raleigh, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando)

(hybrid; also open to RDU, Raleigh, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando) Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000 – $204,000 USD base (plus potential equity and benefits)

(plus potential equity and benefits) What stands out: High-impact pre-sales role where you guide customers on building scalable systems with MongoDB, partner closely with sales to win big enterprise deals, and stay hands-on with modern tech like cloud, microservices, and AI.

Employer: Red Hat

Red Hat Location: Charlotte, AR (covers Carolinas region, enterprise accounts across the Southeast)

(covers Carolinas region, enterprise accounts across the Southeast) Type: Full-time

Salary: $221,330 – $365,160 USD (includes base pay + target incentive)

(includes base pay + target incentive) What stands out: Senior, developer-focused sales role selling OpenShift and hybrid cloud solutions, leading full sales cycles, and working with both C‑suite and engineering teams at major enterprise customers.

Employer: Surface Experts South Charlotte (franchise: Surface Experts North Fort Worth listing)

(franchise: Surface Experts North Fort Worth listing) Location: Charlotte, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000 per year

What stands out: Territory B2B sales role with strong work‑life balance (no nights or weekends), selling repair services to property managers, hotels, builders, and more, with lots of face‑to‑face meetings and clear growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles open that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.