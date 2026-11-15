Charleston has some very special shelter cats right now, from tiny kittens to one-of-a-kind adults with big personalities. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, this is a great time to meet your match.

All cats below are at Kanawha Charleston Humane Association (Phone: (304) 342-1576).

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: All black

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

A fluffy black baby boy with medium-length fur, Slim Shady is a young kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. His adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting.

👉 Meet Slim Shady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: White

Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Despite his fun name, Crested Gecko is a white, shorthaired kitten. He’s young, bright, and ready to settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Crested Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Leopard Gecko is a gray/blue adult cat with short fur. If you prefer a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, she may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Leopard Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Flying Gecko is a brown tabby kitten with short fur and a very memorable name. He’s looking for a family to help him grow up safe and loved.

👉 Meet Flying Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Giant Day Gecko is a gray/blue baby girl with short fur. She’s still young and ready to bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Giant Day Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: All black

Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Banded Gecko is another striking black kitten with short fur. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone to take him home.

👉 Meet Banded Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Tokay Gecko is a gray/blue shorthaired kitten. With his fun name and soft coat, he’s sure to catch the eye of visitors.

👉 Meet Tokay Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Winnie is a gray/blue adult with medium-length fur. She may be a good choice if you want a calmer cat who’s already grown.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Charleston, WV, consider visiting Kanawha Charleston Humane Association to meet these cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.