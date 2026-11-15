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🐱 Playful & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Charleston, WV
Charleston has some very special shelter cats right now, from tiny kittens to one-of-a-kind adults with big personalities. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, this is a great time to meet your match.
All cats below are at Kanawha Charleston Humane Association (Phone: (304) 342-1576).
Slim Shady
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
A fluffy black baby boy with medium-length fur, Slim Shady is a young kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. His adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting.
👉 Meet Slim Shady and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crested Gecko
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Despite his fun name, Crested Gecko is a white, shorthaired kitten. He’s young, bright, and ready to settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Crested Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leopard Gecko
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Leopard Gecko is a gray/blue adult cat with short fur. If you prefer a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, she may be a great fit.
👉 Meet Leopard Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flying Gecko
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Flying Gecko is a brown tabby kitten with short fur and a very memorable name. He’s looking for a family to help him grow up safe and loved.
👉 Meet Flying Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Giant Day Gecko
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Giant Day Gecko is a gray/blue baby girl with short fur. She’s still young and ready to bond with her new people.
👉 Meet Giant Day Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Banded Gecko
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Banded Gecko is another striking black kitten with short fur. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone to take him home.
👉 Meet Banded Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tokay Gecko
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Tokay Gecko is a gray/blue shorthaired kitten. With his fun name and soft coat, he’s sure to catch the eye of visitors.
👉 Meet Tokay Gecko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winnie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Winnie is a gray/blue adult with medium-length fur. She may be a good choice if you want a calmer cat who’s already grown.
👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Charleston, WV, consider visiting Kanawha Charleston Humane Association to meet these cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.