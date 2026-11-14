Charleston’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. Here are a few solid options, from entry-level dishwashing to full restaurant management.

Employer: Capstone Restaurant Group (Hardee’s franchise)

Capstone Restaurant Group (Hardee’s franchise) Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $55,000 per year + bonus plan

Lead the whole restaurant operation, from hiring and training to inventory and P&L. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of fast food/quick service management and want advancement, health/dental/vision, 401(k), paid vacation, free meals, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Hale House

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, helping with basic prep, and bussing tables during busy times. Great entry point into hospitality with flexible schedule, employee discount, and paid time off.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Charleston, WV (South Central Regional Jail & Correctional Facility)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17+/hour + benefits

Supervise inmates in the kitchen, help prep and serve meals, and keep everything safe and sanitary. Comes with daily pay, PTO, 401(k), health/dental, tuition assistance, and requires being 18+, passing a background check, and qualifying for correctional facility clearance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.