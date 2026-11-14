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Charleston
🛒 Charleston, WV Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Charleston’s retail scene is steady right now, with a nice mix of part-time and full-time roles. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.
Part Sales Manager – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a leadership role in the store, helping run daily operations, support the team, and deliver strong customer service. Good fit if you like sales, staying organized, and want to grow in automotive retail.
Toll Collector
- Employer: WV Parkways Authority
- Location: Chelyan, near Charleston, WV (in-person)
- Type: Part-time, Temporary (24–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $15.23/hour
You’ll classify vehicles, take payments, and make change, so solid math and customer service skills are key. Must have a high school diploma or GED and a driver’s license, and be able to work all shifts, Sunday through Saturday.
Archery Technician – Full-Time
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you love archery and gear. You’ll set up and tune bows, answer technical questions, and help customers pick the right equipment. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, plus store discounts.
HP Retail Sales Representative
- Employer: 2020 Companies (for HP)
- Location: Best Buy 1266 – Charleston, WV & nearby stores
- Type: Part-time (up to ~15 hours/week)
- Pay: $17.50/hour + weekly performance bonus (up to $100/week)
You’ll demo HP laptops and tech, chat with shoppers, and train store staff on HP products. Includes paid online training, a stable weekly schedule, and a $25/month tech reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often around Charleston.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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