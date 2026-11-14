Charleston’s retail scene is steady right now, with a nice mix of part-time and full-time roles. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role in the store, helping run daily operations, support the team, and deliver strong customer service. Good fit if you like sales, staying organized, and want to grow in automotive retail.

Employer: WV Parkways Authority

Location: Chelyan, near Charleston, WV (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time, Temporary (24–40 hours/week)

(24–40 hours/week) Pay: $15.23/hour

You’ll classify vehicles, take payments, and make change, so solid math and customer service skills are key. Must have a high school diploma or GED and a driver’s license, and be able to work all shifts, Sunday through Saturday.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love archery and gear. You’ll set up and tune bows, answer technical questions, and help customers pick the right equipment. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, plus store discounts.

Employer: 2020 Companies (for HP)

Location: Best Buy 1266 – Charleston, WV & nearby stores

Type: Part-time (up to ~15 hours/week)

Pay: $17.50/hour + weekly performance bonus (up to $100/week)

You’ll demo HP laptops and tech, chat with shoppers, and train store staff on HP products. Includes paid online training, a stable weekly schedule, and a $25/month tech reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often around Charleston.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.