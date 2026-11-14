Charleston has a steady need for people who can keep sites, tracks, and crews safe. Here are a few solid options if you like structure, clear rules, and working on the front line of safety.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.25/hour

Guard commercial, healthcare, education, and government sites while handling access control and patrols. Comes with weekly pay, paid training, uniforms and equipment provided, and medical/dental/vision plus retirement plans.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Charleston, WV (field-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25–$37/hour (experience-based)

Lead safety in active railroad work zones, oversee flagging, job briefings, and FRA compliance, and coordinate with train crews and dispatchers. Good fit if you have 2+ years railroad experience, can travel 50–85%, and want strong benefits, 401(k), and paid vacation/holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.