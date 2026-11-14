Charleston’s schools are lining up roles for future years, so if you like planning ahead, these are worth a look now.

Below are several Kanawha County School District openings in Charleston, WV in teaching and coaching.

Employer: Kanawha County School District

Kanawha County School District Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, long-term substitute

Salary: Per Kanawha County Teacher Salary Schedule (based on experience and education)

Teach kindergarten using the county’s standards-based curriculum and 21st-century tech tools. Great if you’re licensed to teach elementary, want steady work for the school year, and enjoy working closely with young learners and their families.

Employer: Kanawha County School District

Kanawha County School District Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time coaching role

Salary: Not listed

Support the girls basketball program by teaching fundamentals, planning practices, and building strong relationships with players and the school community. Requires WV coaching-related certifications and background checks; non-teachers and teachers both can apply if they meet WVSSAC and WVDE requirements.

Employer: Kanawha County School District

Kanawha County School District Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, long-term substitute

Salary: Per Kanawha County Teacher Salary Schedule (based on experience and education)

Lead a 4th grade classroom, delivering the district’s standards-based curriculum and personalized learning. Good fit if you hold a valid teaching certificate and want a longer assignment with clear expectations and support from the principal.

If any of these sound like you, click through, check the full details, and get your application in early so you’re ready when the school year rolls around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.