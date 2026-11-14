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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance and a cozy couch. All of these pups are at Kanawha Charleston Humane Association and are looking for loving, committed homes.
Evan
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Evan is a medium-sized black mixed-breed boy who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. Adult dogs like Evan often settle in quickly and are past the wild puppy stage.
👉 Meet Evan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rich
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Rich is a black medium mixed-breed girl who would love a home to call her own. She’s an adult, so what you see is what you get in size and looks.
👉 Meet Rich and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Francine Childes
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Francine Childes is a tan/fawn puppy with her whole life ahead of her. She’ll need training, patience, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Francine Childes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carly Marquez
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Carly Marquez is a black adult mixed-breed dog looking for a stable, loving home. She’s a great option if you want a dog who’s already grown.
👉 Meet Carly Marquez and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chris Flynn
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Chris Flynn is a handsome brindle adult mixed-breed boy. His unique coat makes him stand out in the crowd.
👉 Meet Chris Flynn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scott Korbee
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Scott Korbee is a black medium mixed-breed adult who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and join a caring family.
👉 Meet Scott Korbee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mara
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Mara is a black adult mixed-breed girl hoping for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cared for.
👉 Meet Mara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Halley Smith
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Halley Smith is another lovely black adult mixed-breed dog waiting for her chance at a forever family.
👉 Meet Halley Smith and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Band-Aid
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association
- Phone: (304) 342-1576
Band-Aid is a black puppy who will need training, structure, and lots of playtime as he grows into an adult dog.
👉 Meet Band-Aid and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Charleston, WV and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Kanawha Charleston Humane Association or calling (304) 342-1576 to ask about these wonderful pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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