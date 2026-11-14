Charleston, WV has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance and a cozy couch. All of these pups are at Kanawha Charleston Humane Association and are looking for loving, committed homes.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Evan is a medium-sized black mixed-breed boy who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. Adult dogs like Evan often settle in quickly and are past the wild puppy stage.

👉 Meet Evan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Rich is a black medium mixed-breed girl who would love a home to call her own. She’s an adult, so what you see is what you get in size and looks.

👉 Meet Rich and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Francine Childes is a tan/fawn puppy with her whole life ahead of her. She’ll need training, patience, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Francine Childes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Carly Marquez is a black adult mixed-breed dog looking for a stable, loving home. She’s a great option if you want a dog who’s already grown.

👉 Meet Carly Marquez and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Chris Flynn is a handsome brindle adult mixed-breed boy. His unique coat makes him stand out in the crowd.

👉 Meet Chris Flynn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Scott Korbee is a black medium mixed-breed adult who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and join a caring family.

👉 Meet Scott Korbee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Mara is a black adult mixed-breed girl hoping for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cared for.

👉 Meet Mara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Halley Smith is another lovely black adult mixed-breed dog waiting for her chance at a forever family.

👉 Meet Halley Smith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Band-Aid is a black puppy who will need training, structure, and lots of playtime as he grows into an adult dog.

👉 Meet Band-Aid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Charleston, WV and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Kanawha Charleston Humane Association or calling (304) 342-1576 to ask about these wonderful pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.