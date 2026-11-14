Charleston’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like organized work, helping patients, and steady hours, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: HealthNet Aeromedical Services

HealthNet Aeromedical Services Location: Charleston, WV (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact support role for the executive team at a critical care transport organization. You’ll manage calendars, travel, meetings, board materials, and office operations, with lots of variety and responsibility in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: FamilyCare Health Centers (WV)

Location: Charleston, WV – Patrick Street location

Type: Full-time, mostly weekday day shift

Salary: Not listed (competitive benefits noted)

Front-desk role in a busy dental clinic: check-in/check-out, phones, scheduling, referrals, and records. Good fit if you like steady hours, patient contact, and working in a growing health center with a full benefits package.

Employer: Neurology and Headache Clinic PLLC

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time (expected 40 hours/week , in person)

Full-time (expected , in person) Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour

Clinic-based admin role where you handle front desk, phones, scheduling, insurance checks, billing support, and EHR records. Great if you have medical office or strong customer service experience and want stable hours in a specialty practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and healthcare offices often grow from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.