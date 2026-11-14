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West Virginia
⚠️ WV Board of Education moves Dec. meeting to Dec. 16
12 days ago
⚠️ WV Board of Education moves December meeting to Dec. 16
The West Virginia Board of Education has changed the date of its December meeting.
- New date: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2026
- Original date: Dec. 9, 2026
- Time: 9:00 a.m.
- Location: Building 6, Suite 600, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV
The Board will handle all of its regular business on this new date.
Meeting agendas and updates will be posted on the WV Board of Education event page on the West Virginia Department of Education website one week before the meeting.
If you follow state education issues or want to see Board decisions in person, mark your calendar with the new date and check the online event page for the agenda.
More Info: WV Board of Education December Meeting Rescheduled...
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