Charleston’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from education outreach to logistics and HVAC. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Phalen Leadership Academies

Phalen Leadership Academies Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, market-aligned (exact amount not listed)

You’ll own the full student enrollment and re-enrollment process, from community outreach and events to helping families complete paperwork and stay engaged with the school. Great fit if you know the local community, enjoy relationship-building, and don’t mind some evenings and weekends.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Location: South Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay plus performance-based bonuses and incentives (exact amount not listed)

Lead a branch team, own the P&L, and drive sales of HVAC products to contractors and dealers. This is a good move if you have retail or B2B sales leadership experience and want solid benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow.

Employer: Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

Location: Charleston, WV (700 Washington Street)

(700 Washington Street) Type: Full-time, 100% in-office

Salary: $40,000–$45,000 minimum first year + uncapped commission

Entry-level sales role where you learn logistics, build a book of business, and earn commission with no cap. TQL says the average rep reaches six figures after about three years, and they offer structured training, benefits, and a 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their site. Apply early and follow up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.