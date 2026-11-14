Charleston’s tech scene is quietly busy right now—especially for senior folks in AI and .NET. If you’ve got deep experience, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: American Business Solutions Inc.

American Business Solutions Inc. Location: Charleston, WV (supporting a state pension system)

(supporting a state pension system) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Work on an enterprise government pension administration app (COMPASS) using VB.NET, ASP.NET, SQL Server, SSRS, HTML/CSS/JS. This is ideal if you have 12+ years VB.NET, strong debugging and testing skills, and experience with pension systems, batch optimization, or West Virginia DPAS.

Employer: EY

Location: Listed for Charleston, WV (role is “Anywhere in Country” in the US)

Listed for (role is in the US) Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $125,500 – $261,600 depending on location

Lead client-facing AI/ML and generative AI projects, from discovery to production, with heavy hands-on work in Python, cloud platforms, MLOps/LLMOps, RAG, and foundation models. Great fit if you have 6–10 years in AI/Data Science/ML, 2–4 years managing technical teams, and want a consulting role with travel and big-name clients.

Employer: EY

Location: Listed for Charleston, WV (role is “Anywhere in Country” in the US)

Listed for (role is in the US) Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $125,500 – $261,600 depending on location

Build production-grade AI agents for EY’s Challenger program, focusing on long-running workflows, safety, observability, and real enterprise integrations. Best for engineers with 7–9 years in software or applied ML, strong Python or TypeScript, and proven experience shipping LLM/agent systems with solid security and reliability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on skills and flexibility, and big employers often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.