Charleston’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, from high‑impact state health roles to global consulting and energy projects you can do from here.

Below are several executive and management openings you can apply to today.

Employer: West Virginia Department of Health

West Virginia Department of Health Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, term-limited (up to 5 years)

Salary: Executive-level public service, DOE (full state benefits + travel reimbursement)

Lead a new statewide effort to connect rural residents to care through better transportation and technology. This role is perfect if you know transit logistics or healthcare operations and want to work directly with the Secretary of Health and Governor’s Office on a high-visibility program.

Employer: West Virginia Department of Health

West Virginia Department of Health Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, term-limited (up to 5 years)

Salary: Executive-level public service, DOE (full state benefits + travel reimbursement)

Serve as chief architect for a $500M–$1B, five-year rural health modernization effort across West Virginia. Ideal for senior leaders (10+ years) in health systems or public health who want to drive statewide strategy, funding, and results across seven major initiatives.

Employer: EY

Location: Listed as Charleston, WV (role can be based anywhere in the U.S., travel up to ~50%)

Listed as (role can be based anywhere in the U.S., travel up to ~50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $128,400–$267,400 depending on U.S. location

Manage clinical research transformation projects for academic medical centers and health systems. Great fit if you have 7+ years consulting in clinical research and want to lead strategy, operating model, and digital transformation workstreams.

Employer: EY

Location: Listed as Charleston, WV (U.S.-wide, client-facing travel)

Listed as (U.S.-wide, client-facing travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $151,500–$346,000 (higher ranges in select markets)

Lead large SAP managed services deals and global delivery teams for major clients. Best for leaders with 8–10+ years in SAP operations/projects who enjoy business development, RFPs, and running complex, global support organizations.

Employer: Worley

Location: Charleston, WV (role supports London hub with travel to Europe/SE Asia/India)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take the lead construction role on a massive green energy, fertilizer, and chemicals complex in India. This is a high-responsibility position for someone with $1B+ international project experience, strong HSE leadership, and comfort working across time zones.

Employer: Worley

Location: Charleston, WV (role supports London hub with travel to Europe/SE Asia/India)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the modularisation strategy for the same large green energy complex, from design through fabrication, transport, and hook-up. Ideal if you have $500M+ project experience, strong HSE credentials, and a background in modular construction on international projects.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.