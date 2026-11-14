Charleston’s care and support scene is busy right now. If you like helping people in real, hands-on ways, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Sevita / REM Community Services Location: Charleston, WV (community-based, travel required)

(community-based, travel required) Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.75/hour with on-demand pay options

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. This role offers full benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, paid time off, and strong training and support so you can grow a long-term caregiving career.

Employer: Job Squad, Inc.

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Not listed (community-based role)

Not listed (community-based role) Pay: Not listed

Help people with support needs keep and succeed in community jobs. You’ll coach on-the-job, build relationships with local employers, and may help with transportation and personal care while working mostly independently.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: Charleston, WV – CAMC General Hospital / Women & Children’s Division

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: Not listed

Provide specialized psychosocial services to patients and families, with a focus on forensic interviews for children who may be victims or witnesses of abuse. Requires a Master’s in Social Work (or related field) and Licensed Social Worker credential, plus or soon completing a nationally recognized forensic interviewing course.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.