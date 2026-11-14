Charleston’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in energy and land development. If you’ve got design or field experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Worley

Worley Location: Charleston, WV (listed)

Type: Full-time (senior engineering role)

Full-time (senior engineering role) Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on flow assurance and process engineering for pipeline networks—steady state and transient analysis, surge, wax/hydrate management, and more. Best fit if you have 8+ years in oil & gas, strong software skills (PIPESIM, HYSYS, OLGA, etc.), and want to mentor junior engineers while working on complex global projects.

Employer: Worley

Worley Location: Charleston, WV (listed)

Type: Full-time (senior engineering role)

Full-time (senior engineering role) Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead submarine pipeline and subsea structure design—wall thickness, route selection, stability, free-span, buckling, shore approaches, and installation studies. Ideal if you have 8+ years in oil & gas plus 5+ years directly in subsea pipelines, and are comfortable with tools like DNV StableLines, CAESAR, AutoPIPE, OrcaFlex.

Employer: Worley

Worley Location: Charleston, WV (listed)

Type: Full-time (senior field role)

Full-time (senior field role) Salary: Not listed

Lead a site-based engineering team overseeing construction in the oil & gas and chemicals sectors. You’ll review IFC drawings, manage inspections, support HSE, run contractor meetings, and track progress vs. schedule. Designed for degree-qualified engineers with ~15 years’ experience, including time as a lead or superintendent.

Employer: Allegheny Surveys, Inc.

Location: Charleston, WV (in-person)

Type: Full-time, 40+ hours/week

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO

Lead a field survey crew working on boundary surveys, construction layouts, gas wells and pipelines, cell towers, and topo work. Good fit if you have 5+ years of field surveying, can handle GPS, data collectors, robotic total stations, and don’t mind walking long distances in all weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible when they see strong, related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.