Charleston’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like working with your hands, being outdoors, or staying on the move, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: American Water

American Water Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.96/hour + possible annual incentive pay and union increases

+ possible annual incentive pay and union increases Why it’s interesting: Outdoor role where you run equipment like backhoes and help build and maintain water distribution systems. Comes with a big benefits package (401(k), stock purchase plan, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and more) and chances to grow your skills.

Employer: Jailhouse Enterprises, LLC

Jailhouse Enterprises, LLC Location: Charleston, WV (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.54–$36.78 per hour

Benefits: Dental, vision, paid time off

Dental, vision, paid time off Why it’s interesting: You’re the go-to pro who drives out to trucks and equipment for on-site and roadside repairs. Good fit if you’re a certified diesel mechanic who likes independence, problem-solving on the road, and doesn’t mind working in all kinds of weather.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Charleston, WV (hiring OTR across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team focus; solo also available)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked and many earning $5,500–$6,500+/week

per team, with a and many earning Why it’s interesting: Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events instead of typical freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention, tolls under dispatch, fuel permits/taxes, and cargo/liability insurance, with a fuel price guarantee and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for cross-border runs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other chances with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.