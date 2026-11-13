undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Charleston WV Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles $70K–$175K
Charleston’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from local firms to big national brands. Here are several solid roles if you like numbers, clients, and problem‑solving.
CAS Manager
- Employer: Woomer Nistendirk Associates, PLLC (WNA CPAs)
- Location: Charleston, WV (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal options
- Salary: Not listed (described as extremely competitive; unique hourly model)
Lead the Client Accounting Services practice at a local firm that’s on Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms to Work For list. This role mixes accounting, tech, and advisory work, with flexible scheduling, hybrid work, paid-for billable hours, and a clear path to partnership.
Specialist, Production Planner (Financial Operations)
- Employer: Pearson – Evaluation Systems
- Location: Charleston, WV (Remote workplace type)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,000 – $70,000 annually, plus annual incentive program
- Deadline: Applications accepted through November 16, 2026 (may be extended)
Support ordering, payments, invoicing, and reporting for Pearson’s educator assessment business. Good fit if you like financial operations + data, and tools like Oracle, Tableau/Power BI, and Excel/Power Query.
Treasury Sales Consultant – Commercial
- Employer: Truist
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time (Regular)
- Salary: $105,000 – $175,000 base, plus additional incentive pay
Consult with commercial clients on treasury and cash management solutions—think receivables, payables, liquidity, and working capital. Ideal if you have 3+ years selling financial/treasury products, and want high earning potential with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.