Charleston’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from local firms to big national brands. Here are several solid roles if you like numbers, clients, and problem‑solving.

Employer: Woomer Nistendirk Associates, PLLC (WNA CPAs)

Woomer Nistendirk Associates, PLLC (WNA CPAs) Location: Charleston, WV (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal options

Salary: Not listed (described as extremely competitive; unique hourly model)

Lead the Client Accounting Services practice at a local firm that’s on Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms to Work For list. This role mixes accounting, tech, and advisory work, with flexible scheduling, hybrid work, paid-for billable hours, and a clear path to partnership.

Employer: Pearson – Evaluation Systems

– Evaluation Systems Location: Charleston, WV (Remote workplace type)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000 annually , plus annual incentive program

, plus annual incentive program Deadline: Applications accepted through November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

Support ordering, payments, invoicing, and reporting for Pearson’s educator assessment business. Good fit if you like financial operations + data, and tools like Oracle, Tableau/Power BI, and Excel/Power Query.

Employer: Truist

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time (Regular)

Salary: $105,000 – $175,000 base, plus additional incentive pay

Consult with commercial clients on treasury and cash management solutions—think receivables, payables, liquidity, and working capital. Ideal if you have 3+ years selling financial/treasury products, and want high earning potential with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.