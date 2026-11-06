⚖️ Charleston WV Legal Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $50K

Charleston’s legal scene is busy right now, with firms looking for organized, people-focused support staff. If you like fast-paced office work and helping clients, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir, P.C.

Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir, P.C. Location: Charleston, WV (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support attorneys and shareholders on litigation matters in a team-based, fast-paced law firm. You’ll draft and file pleadings (including e-filing), manage client files, handle attorney time entries, schedule meetings and travel, and work heavily in Word, Excel, and PDFs. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, LTD, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Slocumb Law Firm, LLC

Location: Charleston, WV (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$20.00 per hour

Work in a high-volume personal injury practice, helping manage pre-litigation cases from intake through settlement. You’ll talk with clients often, gather records, draft demands, and support attorneys and paralegals. Benefits include health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Slocumb Law Firm, LLC

Location: Charleston, WV (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37,500–$50,000 per year + performance bonuses

Take a lead role in pre-litigation personal injury cases, from intake and investigation through settlement, and help on litigation tasks like pleadings, discovery, research, and trial prep. J.D. is a plus but not required. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, and retirement plan.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply while these openings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.