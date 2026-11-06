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🛒 Charleston, WV Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Charleston’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from retail to banking to federal support work. If you like helping people and don’t mind phones or fast-paced days, these are worth a look.
Store Manager in Training
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Charleston, WV
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.50 – $23.88/hour (~$38K–$50K/year)
Application window closes: 01/05/2027
Step into a 16-week program that prepares you to run your own CVS store. You’ll get virtual and hands-on leadership training, support from district leaders and HR, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).
Maintenance Technical Support Coordinator IV
Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
Location: Charleston, WV
Type: Full-time
Pay: $28.00/hour + possible $1.50 shift differential
High-level customer support for truck breakdowns and roadside issues, using your deep maintenance and diagnostic skills over the phone. This role has full autonomy on repair decisions and comes with Ryder’s full-time benefits (health, PTO, 401(k), and more).
Customer Service Representative
Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
Location: Charleston, WV
Type: Full-time, Contract, Entry Level
Pay: $15 – $16/hour
Answer calls and emails from the public for a large federal agency, using a knowledge base and scripts to help people and log each contact. Good fit if you’re fluent in English (Spanish a plus), can type 40+ WPM, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and holidays).
Client Solutions Specialist I
Employer: Truist
Location: Charleston, WV
Type: Full-time, Regular
Collections-focused customer service role helping clients bring delinquent accounts current while staying within clear policies and scripts. You’ll work phones, document every call, and get access to Truist’s benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, sick time, and holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles you can explore. Don’t wait too long; good customer service spots in Charleston tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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