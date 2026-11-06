🛒 Charleston, WV Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charleston’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from retail to banking to federal support work. If you like helping people and don’t mind phones or fast-paced days, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $23.88/hour (~$38K–$50K/year)

Application window closes: 01/05/2027

Step into a 16-week program that prepares you to run your own CVS store. You’ll get virtual and hands-on leadership training, support from district leaders and HR, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00/hour + possible $1.50 shift differential

High-level customer support for truck breakdowns and roadside issues, using your deep maintenance and diagnostic skills over the phone. This role has full autonomy on repair decisions and comes with Ryder’s full-time benefits (health, PTO, 401(k), and more).

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, Contract, Entry Level

Pay: $15 – $16/hour

Answer calls and emails from the public for a large federal agency, using a knowledge base and scripts to help people and log each contact. Good fit if you’re fluent in English (Spanish a plus), can type 40+ WPM, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and holidays).

Employer: Truist

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, Regular

Collections-focused customer service role helping clients bring delinquent accounts current while staying within clear policies and scripts. You’ll work phones, document every call, and get access to Truist’s benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, sick time, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles you can explore. Don’t wait too long; good customer service spots in Charleston tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.