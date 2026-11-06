🔬 Charleston, WV Science & Research Roles with Multiple Openings

Charleston’s science and research scene is busy right now, with roles that mix hands-on work, leadership, and real impact on people’s lives. If you’ve got an advanced degree and love data, discovery, and problem‑solving, these are worth a look.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: Charleston, WV (based out of an ERM US office , national project work)

(based out of an , national project work) Salary: $110,600–$144,800/year + potential bonus

Type: Full-time

Deadline: Accepting applications on an ongoing basis

Lead complex cultural resources projects across the U.S. for a major sustainability consultancy. You’ll act as a senior archaeological leader and Principal Investigator, guide field teams, mentor junior staff, and work closely with agencies and energy/infrastructure clients.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: Charleston, WV – Chesterfield Building 4, Center for Learning & Research

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Days

Use your doctorate and 3+ years’ research experience to drive clinical and community‑based studies that improve patient outcomes. This role focuses on developing protocols, securing external funding, supporting quality improvement, and helping grow CAMC as a research center of excellence.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed for Charleston, WV (role is remote ; offices in San Antonio, TX and Bloomington, MN)

Listed for (role is ; offices in San Antonio, TX and Bloomington, MN) Salary: $95,000–$115,000/year + annual incentive eligibility

Type: Full-time, Remote

Application Window: Through Nov 10, 2026 (may be extended)

Lead research for gold‑standard clinical assessments in areas like speech and language, literacy, cognition, and early childhood. Ideal if you have a Ph.D. plus 5+ years’ clinical or academic experience with standardized tests and want to shape new digital and AI‑enabled assessment tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers can shape a role around the right expert. Save the links, polish your CV, and send in those applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.