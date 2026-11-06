🏥 Charleston, WV Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charleston’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to home care, there’s something for almost every skill level. Here are some solid roles hiring around town.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay: $3,072 per week

Work 40 hours/week, 10-hour day shifts in the cath lab starting 11/24/2026. Comes with aggressive pay packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.75/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in community settings. Full benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and on-demand / daily pay options. Requires HS diploma/GED, driver’s license, and comfort with personal care.

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.75/hour

Similar role focused on day shift support in waiver/group homes. You’ll help with daily living, community outings, and personal care, with full benefits, PTO, and daily pay options.

Employer: Charleston Comprehensive Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare)

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 AM–1:30 PM

Lead the counseling team in an opioid treatment program. Early hours mean afternoons free. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/sick time, free CEUs, and employer-paid clinical supervision.

Employer: MPAC Healthcare

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Provide therapy to older adults in skilled nursing settings with a 40-hour workweek, strong autonomy, and support from an interdisciplinary team. Offers 5 weeks paid time off, full benefits, 401(k), and ongoing education.

Employer: Harmony / Transformations Care Network

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay Structure: $33–$53 per billable unit (based on experience/licensure)

Outpatient individual and family therapy with a $2,500 hiring incentive for qualified candidates. Competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), free supervision, and strong focus on growth and collaboration.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: Women & Children’s Hospital, Charleston, WV

Type: Special Part-Time, variable schedule

Perform CT scans with independent judgment, administer contrast, and assist radiologists. Requires graduation from an AMA-approved radiologic technology program, ARRT, state license, and BLS.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: Cancer Center Building, Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, days

Great fit if you like the clinical side but not direct hands-on care. You’ll document patient encounters in the EHR, pull labs/reports, and support physicians with charting. Requires HS diploma/GED and either 2 years medical setting experience or related formal training.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: General Hospital, Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, variable schedule

Focus on medication prior auths: work with insurers, track approvals/denials, and help patients access financial assistance. Requires HS diploma/GED and 2+ years healthcare or similar experience.

Employer: FamilyCare Health Centers

Location: Patrick Street, Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Split your week between Behavioral Health (2 days) and floating across central region clinics (3 days). Hands-on clinical role doing triage, vitals, vaccines, labs, and patient education. Open to certified MAs or LPNs.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: General Hospital, Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, variable schedule

Support patient meal service: manage menus, diet changes, tray-line, and food counts while helping patients choose meals. Requires HS diploma/GED (or relevant experience) and a Food Handler’s Card within 30 days.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: Primary Care Building – 3411 Noyes Ave, Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, days

Office-based role handling pre-auths, referrals, and scheduling tests/surgeries. You’ll work closely with insurers and physicians; HS diploma/GED required, medical terminology and coding knowledge are a plus.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: Heart & Vascular Center, Charleston, WV

Type: Regular casual, variable schedule

Hands-on training role performing noninvasive vascular testing under supervision. Designed for those in formal vascular/ultrasound training looking to build real-world experience.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: General Hospital, Charleston, WV

Type: 72 hours per pay period, nights

For experienced RNs ready for more complex patients and leadership at the bedside. Requires RN license, 1 year RN experience, BLS, and time-bound requirements for ACLS, PALS, and TNCC.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: Women & Children’s Hospital, Charleston, WV

Type: 40 hours per pay period, days

Run moderate and high-complexity lab testing, manage QC, and support new methods/instruments. Requires a Bachelor’s in Medical Technology or related science and MLS/CLS certification (ASCP/AMT/AAB).

Employer: Council on Aging, Inc.

Location: Charleston, WV (in-home)

Type: In-person, flexible (other)

Pay: $16.75/hour

Help seniors and disabled adults stay safely at home with ADLs, light housekeeping, meals, and rides. No prior experience needed—training provided. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and flexible scheduling.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.