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Charleston
🏥 Charleston, WV Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Charleston’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to home care, there’s something for almost every skill level. Here are some solid roles hiring around town.
Travel Cath Lab Tech – $3,072/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Pay: $3,072 per week
Work 40 hours/week, 10-hour day shifts in the cath lab starting 11/24/2026. Comes with aggressive pay packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and 24/7 clinical support.
Caregiver (Afternoon Shift)
- Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.75/hour
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in community settings. Full benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and on-demand / daily pay options. Requires HS diploma/GED, driver’s license, and comfort with personal care.
Caregiver (Day Shift)
- Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.75/hour
Similar role focused on day shift support in waiver/group homes. You’ll help with daily living, community outings, and personal care, with full benefits, PTO, and daily pay options.
Clinical Supervisor – Outpatient MAT Program
- Employer: Charleston Comprehensive Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare)
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 AM–1:30 PM
Lead the counseling team in an opioid treatment program. Early hours mean afternoons free. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/sick time, free CEUs, and employer-paid clinical supervision.
Licensed Clinician (LICSW, LPC, LMFT)
- Employer: MPAC Healthcare
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time
Provide therapy to older adults in skilled nursing settings with a 40-hour workweek, strong autonomy, and support from an interdisciplinary team. Offers 5 weeks paid time off, full benefits, 401(k), and ongoing education.
Mental Health Therapist – $2,500 Hiring Incentive
- Employer: Harmony / Transformations Care Network
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Structure: $33–$53 per billable unit (based on experience/licensure)
Outpatient individual and family therapy with a $2,500 hiring incentive for qualified candidates. Competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), free supervision, and strong focus on growth and collaboration.
CT Tech Level 2 (Part-Time)
- Employer: CAMC Health System
- Location: Women & Children’s Hospital, Charleston, WV
- Type: Special Part-Time, variable schedule
Perform CT scans with independent judgment, administer contrast, and assist radiologists. Requires graduation from an AMA-approved radiologic technology program, ARRT, state license, and BLS.
Health Information Management Scribe
- Employer: CAMC Health System
- Location: Cancer Center Building, Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time, days
Great fit if you like the clinical side but not direct hands-on care. You’ll document patient encounters in the EHR, pull labs/reports, and support physicians with charting. Requires HS diploma/GED and either 2 years medical setting experience or related formal training.
Medication Prior Authorization Analyst
- Employer: CAMC Health System
- Location: General Hospital, Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time, variable schedule
Focus on medication prior auths: work with insurers, track approvals/denials, and help patients access financial assistance. Requires HS diploma/GED and 2+ years healthcare or similar experience.
LPN/CMA Central Region Float
- Employer: FamilyCare Health Centers
- Location: Patrick Street, Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time
Split your week between Behavioral Health (2 days) and floating across central region clinics (3 days). Hands-on clinical role doing triage, vitals, vaccines, labs, and patient education. Open to certified MAs or LPNs.
Nutrition Tech
- Employer: CAMC Health System
- Location: General Hospital, Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time, variable schedule
Support patient meal service: manage menus, diet changes, tray-line, and food counts while helping patients choose meals. Requires HS diploma/GED (or relevant experience) and a Food Handler’s Card within 30 days.
Pre-Certification Specialist
- Employer: CAMC Health System
- Location: Primary Care Building – 3411 Noyes Ave, Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time, days
Office-based role handling pre-auths, referrals, and scheduling tests/surgeries. You’ll work closely with insurers and physicians; HS diploma/GED required, medical terminology and coding knowledge are a plus.
Vascular Ultrasound Extern
- Employer: CAMC Health System
- Location: Heart & Vascular Center, Charleston, WV
- Type: Regular casual, variable schedule
Hands-on training role performing noninvasive vascular testing under supervision. Designed for those in formal vascular/ultrasound training looking to build real-world experience.
Registered Nurse 2 – Nights
- Employer: CAMC Health System
- Location: General Hospital, Charleston, WV
- Type: 72 hours per pay period, nights
For experienced RNs ready for more complex patients and leadership at the bedside. Requires RN license, 1 year RN experience, BLS, and time-bound requirements for ACLS, PALS, and TNCC.
Medical Lab Scientist 2
- Employer: CAMC Health System
- Location: Women & Children’s Hospital, Charleston, WV
- Type: 40 hours per pay period, days
Run moderate and high-complexity lab testing, manage QC, and support new methods/instruments. Requires a Bachelor’s in Medical Technology or related science and MLS/CLS certification (ASCP/AMT/AAB).
In Home Caregiver – $16.75/hr
- Employer: Council on Aging, Inc.
- Location: Charleston, WV (in-home)
- Type: In-person, flexible (other)
- Pay: $16.75/hour
Help seniors and disabled adults stay safely at home with ADLs, light housekeeping, meals, and rides. No prior experience needed—training provided. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and flexible scheduling.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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